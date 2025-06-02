“Nah, Was To Pack Y’all Up” | Tyrese Haliburton Fires Back At Ben Stiller Comments About Him Bringing Duffel Bag To Arena For Game 7 At MSG

The New York Knicks saw their season come to an end with a 125-108 Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Throughout the series a who’s who of A-list celebrities made their way to Madison Square Garden and Gainbridge Fieldhouse to cheer on their respective teams.

Knicks superfan Ben Stiller was one of the many Knicks fans who showed up at both arenas. In fact, Pacers superfan Pat McAfee, who is the host of “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN had a little fun at Stiller and other Knicks fans expense during Game 4.

“Indianapolis, Indiana. We’ve got some bigwigs from the big city in the building!’” He then called out Spike Lee, Stiller, and Timothée Chalamet before shouting: “Let’s send these sons of b****es back to New York with their ears ringing.”

Pat McAfee fires shots at Knicks fans Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet

In the aftermath of the brutal welcome, Stiller called McAfee “weird” and invited the outspoken sports host to MSG for Game 5 which the Knicks won.

Prior to Game 6 back in Indiana, an overconfident Stiller commented on a video of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton entering the arena in all black in what has become known as the funeral outfit in sports. He was also carrying a duffel bag in which Stiller made light of saying.

“Good thing he brought the duffel to the flight to NY.”

After dropping 21 points and dishing out 13 assists in the Pacers’ series-clinching win, Halliburton retweeted Stiller’s comments with this caption.

“Nah, was to pack y’all up.”

Haliburton Makes History

All season and playoffs Halliburton has been special while making history. This season, including the playoffs, the former Iowa State standout has gone 12-for-14 (85.7%) on game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final two minutes.

In the Pacers’ Game 4 win over the Knicks in the EFC he put up a historic stat line that read 32 points, 15 assists, 13 rebounds and zero turnovers. While it was the fourth time a player has had that type of stat line with Denver Nuggets superstar and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic doing it twice and former Milwaukee Bucks legend Oscar Robertson accomplishing the feat once, Haliburton is the first to do it without a turnover.

Making that survey of NBA players who voted him the most overrated player in the league more like the most over-hated.