‘That Was A Big Kick In The Balls’: Fans Predicting That Tyreek Hill Will Be Traded Back To Patrick Mahomes After Week 1 Sideline Crash Out

The Miami Dolphins are a mess.

Yes, after just one week of football which saw them lose to the Indianapolis Colts 33-8, the writing is on the wall in South Beach. Fans are calling for head coach Mike McDaniel to be fired following the team’s fourth loss of at least 25 points in his fourth season.



Miami Dolphins Fans Want Changes: Mike McDaniel On Hot Seat?

For a team with a ton of speed that’s built to score points, the Fins have struggled to do so at times over the past couple of seasons. It’s a myriad of things that are hindering the Fins, from awful play calling to bad quarterback play and overall a team that doesn’t like to play physical. During Sunday’s blowout loss to the Daniel Jones-led Colts, star wideout Tyreek Hill could be seen on the sideline having a bit of a tantrum. That has fans believing the talented but mercurial speedster could be headed back to Kansas City.

Holy Sh*t: Tyreek Hill is CRASHING OUT at today's game.



Expect a trade request sooner than later…



😬😬😬pic.twitter.com/pcgtCII9xu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 7, 2025

Fans Believe Cheetah Wants That Old Thing Back With Patrick Mahomes

With the Fins looking like they’d rather be anywhere but NapTown on Sunday, fans everywhere began to wonder if Hill, the six-time All-Pro who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs, would be open to running it back. Especially with No. 1 option Rashee Rice suspended the first six games of the season and Xavier Worthy suffering a possible season-ending shoulder injury in the opening game.

“Tyreek Hill will be back in Kansas City by Week 3,” a fan joked. “Veach should be trying anything to get Tyreek back,” one fan said. “At this point do it,” another fan said. “Tyreek wanna come back to KC so bad,” another fan quipped.

If Hill’s postgame presser is any indication as to where this could be headed, who knows.

“This was a big kick in the balls for us,” Hill told reporters after his four-reception and 40-yard day in the loss.

While Hill didn’t quit on his teammates Sunday, one has to wonder how much longer he’s gonna hold it together if the team continues to play that way. His actions last January when he told reporters he was out after the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time in his career lets you know he’s capable of it. Hill later came to his senses and apologized, and while things are better between him and his teammates, this is the first time he wasn’t elected a team captain.

The Chiefs need a WR …



Tyreek needs a fresh start …



🤔 pic.twitter.com/tazXbZbEGX — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 7, 2025

Hill And Chiefs Could Benefit From Reunion

While a reunion is unlikely at the moment, never say never. Hill’s elite speed and chemistry with Patrick Mahomes would help the Chiefs offense immensely. Although the team has been to three consecutive Super Bowls since trading Hill in January 2022, winning two, they’ve missed the element of the big play deep ball in their attack.

Trading for Hill would instantly change how teams have to defend the Chiefs offense, and their scoring would likely increase, allowing more room for error from a talented but aging defense.