‘What’s Going On?’: Twitch Streamer Blindsides Miami Dolphins All-Pro Tyreek Hill With Accusations That Aren’t Beyond The Realm Of Possibility

Although it’s been a bit of a down year for the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill thus far, the last two games have revived their season and slim playoff chances. The return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders has improved their record to 4-6.

In those games, Hill has touched pay dirt twice, bringing his touchdown total to three. But, while things on the gridiron are getting better, Hill is seemingly once again being affected by off-the-field drama — or maybe just a sarcastic joke.

Tyreek Hill Paternity Problems Keep Coming

If you’ve been following Hill, you know the drama concerning his personal life. Hill, who allegedly has a plethora of children already, has someone else claiming he is their father.

Twitch Streamer Claims Reek Is His Dad

A couple days ago, Twitch streamer Blake @blakeeps, who has nearly 240,000 followers on X, insinuated that Hill was his daddy. User @plantysnatcher ran with the narrative, commenting, “He’s a lot of people daddy, Blake.”

It may just be a bad joke, but Hill’s checkered past opens the door for things like this to be said. A surprised Hill retweeted Blake’s message with this caption:

“What is going on.”

It sounds like a sarcastic joke and move by Blake to get more followers by using Hill name amidst his legal troubles which include multiple paternity suits this year. Long story short, when you hear Hill’s name and children being involved anything is possible when you consider the tribe he’s allegedly fathered over the last calendar year.

Hill Reportedly Has 7 Children With Multiple Women

The exact number of children that Hill has fathered has varied from seven to as many as ten in some reports you hear. In September, following the birth of son Trae Love Hill which was proven by an official declaration by a Florida court, the dynamic playmaker is claiming seven children in total. While none are by his wife Keeta Vaccaro, she’s currently pregnant with what will be his eighth child.

Hill May Need Wrist Surgery

The speedster has been hampered by a wrist injury since the summer, but despite the pain he continues to be in, he’s opted to wait until the offseason to have surgery.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday prior to Sunday’s win Hill described how he’s playing through injury.

“At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain,” Hill said. “It’s going to get worse the more I play, but I got to [gut] it out for my team. I’m here, I’m locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I’ve got to cut my wrist off, I’m still out there because I love the game of football.

“Surgery was brought up and it was talked about whenever I talked to a few of the doctors, but it’s my call at the end of the day, and my call is to stay out on the field,” Hill added.

For the Fins’ sake it’s great, because just having him out there attracts so much of the defense’s attention weekly.