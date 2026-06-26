“Move On With Your Life, It’s Over’: Trevor Ariza’s Ex-Wife Wants More Money After Seeing Him Lavish New Girflfriend With International Trips, Jewlery, Bags

This story won’t surprise you, as it’s become par for the course with NBA players in particular over the past decade.

Former NBA player Trevor Ariza’s ex-wife, Bree Anderson, took to social media to blast him for failing to pay child support while his new girlfriend flaunts their lavish lifestyle, according to TMZ. We have seen this a million times, most recently with NBA player P.J. Washington and one of his babies’ mother, Brittany Renner, who he welcomed son Paul Jermaine Washington III with in 2021.

Bree has been closely watching his expenditures and going after more money from Ariza for years now. Accusations of abuse, among other things, has put Ariza’s marital and post-marital drama with his estranged wife on front street,

Trevor Ariza’s Ex-Wife Says He’s Holding Out On The Funds

Reportedly, Bree recently filed court docs claiming she believes Trevor pulls in over $50,000 per month. He disputes the claim, putting the figure at $6,000 a month. She said she makes around $11,000 per month but lists monthly expenses totaling $29,000.

Ex-Laker Trevor Ariza's Ex-Wife Slams Him For Allegedly Buying New GF Gifts, Claims He's Not Paying Child Support https://t.co/dUGiRGP1dw — TMZ (@TMZ) June 25, 2026

Why Is Trevor Ariza’s Ex-Wife Taking Him To Court For More Money?

Bree claims in her filing that Ariza, who made a reported $118.9 million during his NBA career, has failed to pay support owed in their divorce deal. Bree alleges that the respected role player failed to provide his updated financial docs in order to keep her away from money she feels she’s entitled to, even in divorce.

According to his ex-wife, Trevor was ordered in January 2024 to pay $14,000 in child and spousal support per month . He also reportedly owes another $36,000, a remaining balance for an equalization payment from their property split.

Now Bree is pocket-watching Ariza’s new lady, noting that while he has failed to pay the full child support voluntarily, he has willfully engaged in “discretionary spending that is inconsistent with any claim of inability to pay.” That discretionary spending involves his new lady.

What a bind he’s in.

Bree has taken off the gloves and claims Trevor and his new lady took international trips on or about March 2026 and June 2026, and “has made multiple trips to and from Turks and Caicos.”

She also knows the purchases he has made, which includes his Rolex watches and some Chanel handbags. Bree is citing Ariza’s girlfriend’s Instagram Stories as evidence.

Fans React To Trevor Ariza Child Support Struggles

The fan reaction to this story seemed to express more fatigue for these kinds of situations than anything. It’s becoming a common theme.

“It’s not out of place to buy a gift for his new chick, but he should pay the child support,” one woman commented. “He helped Kobe win a ring b-tch you need to relax,” another fan commented. Bree was no free from criticism by fans who feel she is milking the situation and should have moved on by now with alimony already established. “Move on with your life its over,” one user suggested. “more ghetto trash,” another added.

Trevor Ariza Fights Back Against Increased Child Support Demands

As TMZ oiginally reported, Trevor is asking the court to reduce his child support. He alleges that his income has dropped considerably since leaving the NBA in 2022, which is to be expected. Ariza also maintains that on top of his modest four-figure monthly income, he earns another $667 from an investment in Buffalo Wild Wings.

Bree is not trying to hear it and she is clearly very invested in what his new woman is doing and how he’s spending his money.