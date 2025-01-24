“Bro Wearing PJs To An NBA Game”: Fans Baffled At Travis Hunter’s Outfit For Meet and Greet With Anthony Edwards, Calling NFL Draft Star “The Anti-Angel Reese”

Travis Hunter has still not embraced the fact that he will be an NFL superstar in short order. One of the top prospects for April’s 2025 NFL draft decided to attend the Dallas Mavericks’ home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, and the Heisman Trophy winner seemed to disappoint his fan base with his choice of public attire – pajamas.

“Bro wearing PJs to an NBA game lol,” said one tickled fan underneath the X clip.

“He’s the anti-Angel Reese,” said one observer under the same clip on Facebook.

Fans went in on NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter for wearing pajamas to a meet and greet with NBA star Anthony Edwards, suggesting he was the opposite of fashion diva and WNBA star Angel Reese. (Photo: Travis Hunter IG)

NFL Fans React to Travis Hunter-Anthony Edwards Meeting

The Timberwolves won a close game (115-114) and afterward star guard Anthony Edwards linked up with Hunter, who was excited like a kid in a candy store … or on Christmas Eve with those pajamas on.

Hunter met with Edwards after the game and got blessed with his No. 5 jersey and game-worn AE1 sneakers, which Hunter seemd very excited about.

“I don’t even wear size 14, I’m wearing it though!”



Travis Hunter says he’s hooping in the game-worn AE 1 Lows he got from Anthony Edwards 😂



📹 @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/XiWvJz3GFl — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 23, 2025

This link-up also excited fans for several reasons. Both Hunter and Edwards represent Adidas and the future of the brand. Hunter signed a deal with Adidas on Dec. 12, and if his rookie season goes as expected, he should have his own signature shoe one day. Meanwhile, Edwards has been with Adidas since 2020, his draft year, and his first shoe — the AE1 — flew off the shelves in 2023 after its release.

“Addidas hit the jackpot!!” one fan said on X.

“@adidas really got 2 of the most charismatic athletes of this generation,” another fan gushed.

“Love how you can tell trav is still a kid and enjoying the celeb life. S**ts about to get REAL for him,” one X user said.

Travis Hunter and Anthony Edwards Are Adidas Brand Mates With Georgia Roots

In addition to being brand mates and leading faces for Adidas, both players share Georgia roots. Edwards is a native of Atlanta. Hunter was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, but moved to Georgia when he was in high school.

The Peach State has already claimed Hunter as one of their own.

“Just a couple of Georgia boys changing their games!” said one excited fan.

Some fans appreciated Hunter’s youthful innocence and the enthusiasm he displayed while receiving the gifts from Edwards.

Said one X user: “The fact that everything mashed him smile like this shows you his heart & humility. God is going to do great things thru him,”

Travis Hunter Is A Top 5 Pick: What Team Will Draft Two-Way Heisman Phenom?

Hunter, who recently signed to rapper Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports Agency, is a guaranteed top 5 pick in all mock drafts, with some having him going No. 1 overall to Tennessee Titans, who have said that they won’t pass up “a generational player” in the draft. Others have him going to the New England Patriots at No. 3.

While those franchises provide an opportunity for Hunter to help rebuild them into contenders as a leading two-way piece, the Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick and a system that might be better suited for Hunter’s rare skill set.

According to Pro Football Network’s latest 2025 NFL mock draft by Derek Tate, Hunter will be snatched by Cleveland who could also possibly take a quarterback (Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward) with Deshaun Watson becoming an injury-riddled bad investment.

The Browns run a lot of man coverage on defense, which Hunter excels in. He’s also provided the offense with another key playmaker alongside the blossoming Jerry Jeudy.

This draft night will certainly be one of the more drama-filled and mysterious events of its kind. We really have no idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be or where Hunter will land. We also don’t know what kind of influence, if any, Deion Sanders is asserting behind the scenes.

We can assume, however that Hunter will not be in pajamas during their private draft party in Colorado.