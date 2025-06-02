“The Ring Finger Though. Travis Noooo”: Travis Hunter’s Wife Has Revealing Tattoo That Is Driving Concerned Fans Crazy

Travis Hunter has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee, but the controversy surrounding the couple continues to this day. Shortly after posting pictures on social media of the two newlyweds hugged up, social media sleuths intent on continuing the narrative that Mrs. Hunter is a gold digger only interested in her husband’s $46.5M Jacksonville Jaguars bag, noticed something interesting about the finger tattoo on Leanna Lenee.

Raphousetv (RHTV) made a post with the caption: “Fans notice Travis hunter’s Wife has a money sign tattoo on her ring finger,” followed by a surprised face emoji.

Yes, people are allowed to get tattoos, but Lenee’s wedding ring finger has a “dollar sign” tattoo. With all of the social media drama that preceded their marriage, and all of the advice Hunter received from everyone from Bow Wow to Uncle Luke and women across the board, it wasn’t shocking that fans would take it and run with it.

Social Media Reacts to Leanna Lenee’s Dollar Sign Ring Finger Tat

“The ring finger though. Travis noooo,” wrote on fan with a broken heart emoji following two laughing hysterically emojis. “No heart sign or Crown just a dollar sign? YIKES “She’s taking half,” bluntly said another fan.

People are still throwing shade on the union between Hunter and Lenee, who met at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. what began as a friendship blossomed into a serious bond and eventually marriage.

They had to overcome a media onslaught of negativity – some of it manifesting from his relationship with the polarizing Sanders family – and constant criticism of Lenee’s every word and action.

The 22-year-old Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy honors after his two-way dominance for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes produced 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver and 11 pass breakups and four interceptions as a lockdown cornerback, is preparing for his NFL debut.

Mrs. Hunter will probably be front and center with a fashionable Jacksonville Jaguars ensemble when her husband pops out on Sept. 7, when the Jaguars play host to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Week 2 heats up with a battle against the Cincinnati air attack led by Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase.

Lenee hasn’t addressed when or why she got the tattoo, and she probably won’t go down that rabbit hole.

Leanna Lenee Pregnant?

Leanna lenee is pregnant at her wedding to Travis hunter. Look at her stomach. That ain’t food. Shout out to her and her brother man, they some cold mfs! Lol#TravisHunter #leannalenee pic.twitter.com/epxUFyVhHO — Buff This (@BuffBizz25) May 25, 2025

There are also rumors circulating on social media that Lenee is expecting. She was allegedly visibly pregnant at her wedding according to an anonymous posting of a video of the couple dancing at their weeding at the Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee.

“Leanna lenee is pregnant at her wedding to Travis hunter. Look at her stomach. That ain’t food. Shout out to her and her brother man, they some cold mfs! Lol,” it read.

Hunter seems to be very happy with the arrangements no matter how devilish or deceptive others try to make it seem. His mind is on the endzone.