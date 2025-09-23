‘Senior Year Growth Spurt Has To Be Miraculous’: NFL Star Travis Hunter’s Younger Brother Trayvis Sparks Social Media Debate Over His 5 ‘7″ and 140-Pound Frame

While Travis Hunter builds a name for himself by playing on both sides of the ball for the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars and proving early on that he is built for the task of being a two-way threat at the NFL level, there’s another Hunter coming down the pike.

Trayvis Hunter getting shifty in the open field 👀 @4Trayvis pic.twitter.com/vOSsO55o63 — Overtime (@overtime) September 13, 2025

Trayvis Hunter, a junior wide receiver at Effingham County High School (Ga.) and is making waves despite his modest 5-foot-7, 140-pound frame. Like his older brother, who is only 6-foot-1 and barely 180 soaking wet, Trayvis has special talent and skills that make his size obsolete when it comes to excelling on the gridiron.

Trayvis recently transferred schools after relocating to Effingham, compliments of his NFL brother, who purchased a new house for their mother in Savannah, shortly after signing his $46.5M NFL deal. Travis also got married to fiance Leanna Lenee in a small ceremony in Tennessee and purchased a new home for he and his wife as well.

Travis Hunter surprised his mother with her dream five-bedroom home for her birthday. pic.twitter.com/RCAyJMbQgW — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) September 17, 2025

Trayvis is undoubtedly inspired by his brother’s journey from Collins Hill High School to Jackson State and then Heisman Trophy fame at Colorado under Deion Sanders. With Hunter being from Florida, Trayvis has the opportunity to attend every Jacksonville home game and says that he dreams of his brother watching him play for the Rebels.

Trayvis is strictly an offensive star with glue on his hands, crazy speed and a knack for getting to the ball. It must run in the family. Last season, Trayvis had 36 catches for 496 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Through four games this season, Trayvis has 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown, including a breakout game that included seven catches for 67 yards in last week’s 43-35 win over Bradwell Institute, raising his team’s overall record to 2-2.

Trayvis Hunter already got 2 TDs tonight 👀 @4Trayvis pic.twitter.com/bFJCgjV3IK — Overtime (@overtime) September 20, 2025

According to 247 Sports, Trayvis has various college offers, with HBCU’s Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jackson State and Tennessee State among them. He’s looking to follow in his brother’s footsteps and make a mark at the HBCU level and elevate the visibility of the school he chooses to attend. Trayvis, meanwhile, is carving his own path. He is quickly becoming known for his sharp route running, high football IQ, and relentless work ethic. Effingham is playing at South Effingham on Friday night, while the Jaguars play at home against Houston on Sunday.

Highlights of Trayvis’ obvious skills were a hit on social media.

“He really thinks he’s like that and he’s correct,” said one fan.

“Know they ass black. Mfker named Travis and Trayvis,” said another X user, pointing out the culturally-identifying names of the Hunter Boys.

“Damn he run just like travis,” observed one netizen.

Some had concerns about Hunter’s diminutive size, which other fans quickly dismissed with examples of NFL players with small frames who excel based on skill and heart. The pedigree is already proven

“5 ‘7 140 wth is that,” said one fan. “If Devonta smith in the league punishing dbs why do y’all still question weight,,, shit means NOTHING it’s 2025 fam,” said another fan using the former Heisman winner who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles as an example. “Like 16 years old and only 5 ‘7″ tells you he’s a late bloomer. Kid won’t be at 5 ‘7 much longer. And the weight is something that you can always put on. He’ll be alright,” replied one netizen who’s unconcerned with Hunter’s size at this point. What a Week For Hunter Family | Trayvis Hunter, The Younger Brother Of Travis Hunter Gets HBCU Offer From Deion Sanders’ Friend Eddie George “idk man this is his junior year cutting it kinda close. His senior year growth spurt has to be miraculous,” said another, forgetting that men can grow into their 20s. “When he gets his real height its ova, wait til next year he gon be atleast 5’10 and u can work with that,” said another fan of Travis Hunter’s lil’ bro.

How Has Travis Hunter Played So Far In NFL?

One thing Trayvis has is pedigree. Big bro Travis has 10 catches for 76 yards on offense so far this season. Being that he plays both sides of the ball, the Jaguars have to use him wisely so probably won’t be posting eye-popping offensive numbers, especially in this first season of an experiment. He did have a 21-yard scamper that shows he has the explosiveness he had in college if given the opportunity. Plus, the Jags have suffered injuries in the secondary which has forced Hunter into more of a defensive role, with more snaps on defense.

Don’t fall for the headlines. Travis Hunter looks GREAT on defense and needs more time/targets on offense but still looks extremely talented/promising. Be patient. He’s coming. — Rutherford P. Haze🍇 (@Rain1King3Dubbz) September 23, 2025

So, he’s playing within the structure of what the coaches need, and people need to stop asking stupid questions like whether or not he should be playing on both sides of the ball. Or commenting on his offensive production as if they don’t watch the games or understand football.