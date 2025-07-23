‘How His Daddy Fine n He Ugly’: Fans Confused By Mug Shot Of Travis Hunter Jr.’s Father For Recent Probation Violation, Question Paternity

Travis Hunter has been preparing for his first NFL season. The Heisman Trophy winner has had a whirlwind offseason, getting married, ignoring doubters on social media and fighting for his right to be a two-way phenom with the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of the highlights of his offseason is when his father, Travis Hunter Sr, a former athlete in Palm Beach County, sought permission from the court to attend the NFL draft with his son in April and then attend his son’s wedding in Tennessee in May − two requests that were granted by Judge Coates.

Hunter Sr., 39, is under electronic monitoring as part of a three-year probation stemming from gun and drug charges in 2023. The year 2026 was looking like it would be something special for the Hunter family, with Travis securing his $45M contract and his dad finally free to attend his games and show the proper support for his son’s career.

However, reports say the father of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has been arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, after allegedly violating the terms of his probation, according to Palm Beach County records obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The arrest comes after a warrant was issued for Travis Hunter Sr. on July 10. Allegedly his probation officer claims that Hunter Sr.’s location went unknown for 11 minutes on the night of June 28 when he was “too far away from his monitoring device to be accurately tracked.”

Attorneys for Hunter Sr. have not commented on the violation at this time, but it’s clear that there was a reported lapse in electronic monitoring that allegedly violated his “community control” probation, which led to the warrant and arrest. Now Travis Hunter’s father has created major problems for himself and is being held without bond. He will have to face pending court proceedings in regards to the warrant. According to the West Palm Beach jail, Hunter Sr. was arrested July 22. He is now at the mercy of the state.

This is messed up for Travis who has been on a streak of good luck and healing when it came to building his new and improved family. Having his father home is something that he has spoken fond of in the past, and with his younger brother now making a name for himself, pops was needed.

Around the time of Travis Hunter Jr.’s well-publicized wedding to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee, Hunter Sr. asked the court to put him on a less restrictive form of probation so that he can “assist his son with furthering his very promising career with the National Football League,” according to court documents.

Hunter Sr.’s attorney argued that he was successfully fulfilling his obligations in community control, staying confined to his home and looking forward to completing it. The judge, who showed leniency already, denied that request, saying it would appear to be “special treatment” if he allowed this simply because the father’s circumstances changed with a famous son who was the No. 2 overall in the NFL draft in April.

How did Travis Hunter Sr. violate his probation?

According to reports, Hunter Sr. triggered a “bracelet gone” alarm between 8:07 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. ET on June 28, according to his P.O.’s report. The monitoring center reportedly contacted Hunter Sr. on June 28, and Hunter claims he was in the bedroom, while the monitoring device was in his living room, according to reports. Hunter Sr. allegedly gave conflicting reports on July 1, stating that lost track of the monitoring device during the alarm and was looking for it.

After several days, on July 4, the probation officer allegedly tested the equipment for functionality and saw no flaws. Hunter Sr. offered another theory for the lapse; that he was “moving too fast and forgot it.”

With constantly changing excuses, the probation officer hit Hunter Sr. with a violation for failing to submit to electronic monitoring, according to the warrant signed by Judge Howard K. Coates.

Social media reacts to news of Travis Hunter Sr. probation violation

“Come on homie, Don’t get out and ruin yo son reputation. Don’t make him look bad,” one fan pleaded. “Black culture is some crazy stuff,” said another fan thirsty to take a shot at all Black people because of what happened to Travis Hunter Sr.

After the mug shot of Hunter Sr. surfaced, some fans started questioning whetehr or not that is really Travis’ dad.

“how his daddy fine n he ugly,” asked one woman on X.





“This N*** don’t look NOTHING !!! like Travis Hunter…Stop playing…. I wanna see the mother cuz that forehead on Travis Hunter, is beating mines,” said another fan.

There were fans who also found a way to take a shot at a recent video of Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, crying as she gets out the shower in a towel, saying, “Girl crying on live and pops locked up all before preseason, y’all pray for Travis man.”

Some fans blamed the state of Florida and downplayed the violation as something that happens often in America but also isn’t a reflection of Travis Hunter Jr.’s character.

“Hold the judgement, it’s Florida, they violated my probation because the probation office lost paper work and said I didn’t do my community service. I sat for 45 days and when i went to court they threw my violation out,” said one fan. “Yall do know people get arrested every day. Violating probation isn’t uncommon in America. What does this have to do with travis hunter and his ability to play football,” said another netizen.





What did Travis Hunter Sr. do to get probation?

Florida’s legal system is no joke and it’s unrelenting on Black men. That’s just a fact. Travis Hunter Sr. was pulled over by police in Lantana, Florida, in November 2023, after the officer claimed he didn’t have “any lights for the tag” on his car, according to the police report. Others see it as a typical case of “Driving While Black.”

Police identified him as a habitual traffic offender with no current driver’s license and then searched his vehicle and allegedly found drugs and a backpack with a pistol and loaded magazine, according to court records. The discovery led to Hunter Sr. being charged with illegal possession of a firearm. He was also a convicted felon based on a prior conviction in 2018 for “sale or possession of heroin with intent to sell.”

He reached a plea deal in 2024, accepted the guilty plea for drug possession and the gun charge, but escaped with a sentence of just 90 days in jail. He got released to ankle monitoring on Dec. 5, just nine days prior to the Colorado Buffs star attending the Heisman ceremony in New York. All Travis Hunter Sr. had to do was chill, bask in the glory of his son’s success and complete three years of probation, including one year of community control supervision.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t do it and now he might have to serve some more time, while his son packs stadiums and makes incredible plays during his rookie NFL season.