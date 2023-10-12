Top 5 NFL Offenses Entering Week 6 | Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers And Patrick Mahomes’ KC Chiefs Have Weapon Overload

As we prepare for Week 6 of the NFL season with Thursday night’s Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos matchup, here are our top 5 offenses heading into the one-third mark of the season.

San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

The Niners fresh off a 42-10 shellacking of rival the Dallas Cowboys, sent a message to the entire league. That message is they’re the most complete and most physical team in the league. An offense led by QB Brock Purdy, who’s 10-0 as a starter and has the highest QBR in the league, has become dynamic.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is a matchup nightmare and the most complete back in the league. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are bullies, and tight end George Kittle is coming off his first three-touchdown game of his career. This team has a Super Bowl look to them. Now all they need is their health to hold up.



Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

When you think Chiefs offense, the names Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce immediately come to mind, and for good reason.

But the play of hybrid wideout Justin Watson, who’s averaging 21.9 yards per catch, jumps off the screen, and while he may not be their best receiver, he’s proving to be clutch.

He’s taken full advantage of his opportunities. With the receiver room still waiting for someone to step forward, Watson is showing out. Expect a heavy diet of him on Thursday night.

Reid always raves about Watson’s preparedness. Here’s what he told reporters during camp:

“Watson’s going to give you a legitimate look every snap. He’s very detailed. He’s obviously very smart, and then you add in the big target and speed, you can work with that.”

Miami Dolphins (4-1)

Speed, speed, and more speed is the name of the game down in South Beach. The Fins have a plethora of offensive talent, and it’s on display weekly, led by QB Tua Tagovailoa, who’s an early season MVP candidate.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is up to his normal tricks, running by dudes and flashing the peace sign. The running back room is special with Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane, who’s been amazing but is now out for four weeks with a knee injury.

The biggest surprise has to be the offensive line, which was projected to be iffy at best, but they’ve kept Tua upright and opened gigantic holes in the running game.



Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Thus far in 2023 the Eagles haven’t put together a complete game. But they’re still undefeated with road wins at New England, L.A. Rams and Tampa. Three pretty good defensive teams the Eagles moved the football up and down the field on. Now QB Jalen Hurts and the offense is tasked with putting together a performance we became accustomed to during last year’s run to Super Sunday.

There’s no shortage of talent in Philly, and with the best offensive line in the NFL it makes it that much more likely we’ll see that breakout performance sooner rather than later.

Detroit Lions (4-1)

The Lions have picked up where they left off in 2022. After finishing the season 9-8 and beating the Packers in the season finale to keep them out of the playoffs, head coach Dan Campbell has this team primed to be a playoff team this season, and very likely a division winner as well. QB Jared Goff has been a godsend for their team, playing the best ball of his career, yes, even better than 2018 when he led the Rams to the Super Bowl.

There’s a new mentality in the Motor City, and they’re hoping to “Restore Da Roar” like that 1991 team that was one game from the Super Bowl.

This team is dangerous, and they believe.