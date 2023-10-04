Top 5 NFL Rookies Following Week 4 | L.A. Rams’ Puka Nacua Is Becoming A Household Name Filling In For Injured Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp

Sunday was the quarter point of the 2023 NFL season, and after Week 4 here are our top five frosh in the league.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR

The 2023 Rams were supposed to be a losing team, and with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp being out to begin the season was supposed to spell doom.

That was until head coach Sean McVay decided to feature Nacua in the offense. The former Washington and BYU pass catcher was taken with the 177th pick of the 2023 NFL draft, and no one could’ve imagined he’d be doing this.

In four games Nacua has tallied 39 receptions for 501 yards and one touchdown. That includes a career-high 163 yards and a walkoff overtime touchdown catch in a 29-23 road win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. With Kupp set to return to practice this week, McVay doesn’t see things changing for Nacua.

“I thinks he’s going to continue to play at a high level,” McVay said. “I don’t see any indications of that changing. I see the way this guy plays without the ball. I see the way that he’s running routes even if he might not be a part of the progression where Matthew Stafford ends up finding him. He’s done a great job. I think he has only gotten better. When you’re able to add another great player into the mix, it’s only gonna help our offense.”

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, QB

Through four games Stroud has been even more impressive than advertised. He’s led the Texans to a 2-2 record, including blowout wins over the Jaguars and Steelers in back-to-back weeks.

With over 1,200 yards passing, six touchdowns and zero interceptions thus far, he’s looking like the franchise QB the Texans drafted him to be. If Stroud continues on this trajectory, it’ll be one that we’ve never seen from a rookie quarterback.

Texans got one!

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions, TE

The Lions are 3-1, including a huge opening-night win at the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and a blowout win at Lambeau over the rival Packers. LaPorta for his efforts has become a huge cog in the Lions attack with QB Jared Goff at the helm.

Goff, the former No. 1 overall pick, has always liked to use his tight ends, and LaPorta is no different, as the former Iowa Hawkeyes star has raked in 22 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Since 1950 no tight end has more receptions in their first four games, and only Hall of Famer Mike Ditka had more yards (315).



Brian Branch, Detroit Lions, Safety

For a rising Lions defense under the direction of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Branch was a godsend. The former Alabama playmaker brings a versatility, football IQ, and savvy they lacked in their secondary. The entire defense now is playing faster and more aggressively while Branch is making plays all over the field.

If the Lions are to win the NFC North and make some noise in the postseason, Branch must continue to prove why he should’ve been a first-round pick.

Will Anderson Jr, Houston Texans, Edge

The former Alabama star and No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft is beginning to show why he was so coveted. Known for his rushing prowess, Anderson has also shown a propensity to stop the run as an edge-setting run stopper.

Any doubters of this man’s ability should already be eating crow.

Anderson uses a unique blend of speed and power to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. He’s head coach and defensive play-caller DeMeco Ryans’ chess piece on defense, and Anderson proved it when he blocked a field goal and tallied five QB pressures and a sack against the Steelers.