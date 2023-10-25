Top 5 NFL Rookies Entering Week 8 | Cleveland Browns OT Dewand Jones Looks Like The Steal Of The Draft, Allowing Just One Sack In 237 Pass-Block Snaps

Week 7 in the NFL once again spotlighted some quality rookies playing vital roles for their respective teams. The most impressive rookie is an under-drafted offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns.

1. Dewand Jones, Browns, OT

Jones was thrust into the starting lineup when former All-Pro Jack Conklin was lost to a torn ACL for the season in Week 1.

Jones, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Ohio State has been outstanding. The 6-foot-8 and 375-pound tackle has held his own against the likes of edge rushers Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt.

In fact this season Jones has been lights out at tackle. In 237 pass-blocking snaps, he’s allowed one sack and one QB hit. Not bad for a guy many overlooked in the draft who looks like a franchise tackle.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski raved about Jones, who played great in Sunday’s win at the Colts. It was a homecoming for Jones, an Indianapolis native.

"The hometown kid had some really good moments today," Stefanski said following his team's controversial 39-38 win.





2. Jordan Addison, Vikings, WR

On “Monday Night Football” Addison showed the world the dominance that earned him the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner. The speedy former USC and Pittsburgh star was the difference in the Vikings’ huge 22-17 upset over the Niners.

With quarterback Kirk Cousins passing for 378 yards and two touchdowns, Addison was busy all day as he tallied seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. It was a coming-out party of sorts for Addison, who despite six touchdown receptions, has been inconsistent. Vikings need him to play well with Justin Jefferson out 4-6 weeks.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell can’t stop praising his prized rookie.

“Jordan’s been everything that I hoped for from the moment I put on the tape from his time in college, but he’s been more than that,” O’Connell said.

3. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks, CB

In the Seahawks’ 20-10 win over the division rival Arizona Cardinals, it was the Hawks’ defense that stood out. Led by a ferocious and inspired pass rush that tallied four sacks and a secondary led by Witherspoon, Seattle allowed a paltry 249 yards.

Spoon bottled up Cardinals receivers all game and even had four tackles and three passes defensed, which is a league-high in a single game for any rookie this season.

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, RB

Despite his team being blown out from the jump in Baltimore, losing 38-6, Gibbs displayed the things that made him a first-round pick. The speedy and elusive dual-threat running back tallied 126 total yards on 20 touches. Gibbs’ execution favored New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara, a player he’s long been compared to. The Lions have themselves a budding star in Gibbs, if he can stay healthy.

5. Tyson Bagent, Bears, QB

Thrust into action with starter Justin Fields injured, Bagent, the Division II product from Shepherd, was good in the team’s 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bagent’s numbers weren’t gaudy, as he went 21-for-29 for 162 yards and one touchdown, but it was his decisiveness and control of the offense that stood out.

Was it good enough to cause a QB controversy?

Probably not, as of yet, but if Fields is out a little longer and Bagent continues to play well and the team wins, you never know.