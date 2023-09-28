Top 5 NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 4 | Four Of Top 5 Teams From Preseason Projections Make List, Dolphins Crash Party

In a league that has done all it can to help the offense out and up scoring weekly, here are the top 5 NFL offenses heading into Week 4 of the season.

San Francisco 49ers

Led by quarterback Brock Purdy (736 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions) and dual threats Christian McCaffrey (311 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 70 yards) and Deebo Samuel, the Niners are off to a blistering start on offense and look like the most complete team in the NFL.

The area head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to improve the most was in the vertical passing game, and through three games they have, with wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel combining for 25 receptions, 376 yards and three touchdowns. But the key to the Niners offensive success can be found in All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who’s a great blocker with tremendous hands.

Miami Dolphins

After Sunday’s unreal 70-point outburst, the Fins look unstoppable. Scoring 35 points in each half, having two running backs score four touchdowns each and a quarterback who had a perfect QB rating in the first half, the Fins put up video game stats. Miami’s blessed with an accurate signal-caller (Tua Tagovailoa), and track speed everywhere from wideouts Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Chosen Anderson.

Also, with speed backs like De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, second-year head coach and play-caller Mike McDaniel can mix and match how he wants to attack defenses.

McDaniel’s former boss Kyle Shanahan even commented on his past pupil’s team.

“That Miami game was crazy,” Shanahan said. “They played so good. They really had it done it seemed like with about eight minutes to go, so, you know, it could’ve been a lot worse. But it was fun to watch,” Shanahan told reported during his media session on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs

Led by Patrick Mahomes, who had his best game of the season in Sunday’s 41-10, win over the Chicago Bears, the Chiefs are still working their way into the season.

With All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce out in Week 1’s surprising 21-20 home loss to the Lions, and returning against the Jags in Week 2, the offense has picked up. Maybe it’s his situation-ship with pop star Taylor Swift, but he’s looking like the matchup nightmare he’s long been.

What KC is waiting on is their young receivers to step up and make plays weekly. They’ll need that in an ultra-competitive AFC.

Philadelphia Eagles

As quarterback Jalen Hurts looks to unlock the passing game, the Eagles are toting the mail with running back D’Andre Swift.

The Philly native only mustered one carry in Week 1, but in the last two weeks he’s proved to be the bell cow of the rushing committee with 305 yards and a touchdown on just 44 carries.

Running behind a dominant offensive line, Swift fits this scheme perfectly.

Star wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are always dangerous, and after a quiet week versus the Vikings Brown bounced back with nine receptions for 131 yards. They need Hurts to find his 2022 self in the passing game and then this offense goes to another level.

Buffalo Bills

After struggling in a Week 1 loss to the Jets, and mainly because quarterback Josh Allen was insistent on making plays that weren’t there, the Bills offense has looked like itself in wins over the Raiders and Commanders. In those games Buffalo outscored them a combined 75-13.

Led by Allen and star wideout Stefon Diggs, the Bills seem more comfortable in second-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s scheme.

They get a crack at stopping the high-flying Dolphins this weekend in what’s become the league’s marquee Week 4 matchup with Aaron Rodgers out for the season and not facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.