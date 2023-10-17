Top 5 Defenses Following Week 6 | Browns’ Dawg Pound Defense Took A Bite Out Of Niners

NFL defenses were flying around Sunday, making game-changing plays and stymying offenses. These five units were the best this past weekend.

Cleveland Browns

Led by the very aggressive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns held the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers to 215 total yards and just 15 first downs in a 19-17 upset victory.

Not only did they hold the Niners to 17 points, which is half their average, they also harassed quarterback Brock Purdy, limiting him to just over 100 yards passing, with nearly half of those coming on the team’s final drive. The Browns have taken on the personality of the Schwartz, and it shows in their defensive effort.

Right now, they’re the best defense in the league, holding opponents to under 200 yards per game. In five games they’ve surrendered just nine total touchdowns.

Cornerback Greg Newsome took it a step further in his postgame interview.

“We say it all the time. We’re the best defense in the world, as a defense and particularly as a secondary.”

New York Jets

Each week the Jets defense proves why they’re one of the best in the league, and Sunday was no different. With an offense that was expected to have Aaron Rodgers at the helm, one can see why this team had real Super Bowl aspirations prior to his injury. In defeating the previously undefeated Eagles, they intercepted quarterback Jalen Hurts three times while harassing him all day.

In three game this season versus Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Hurts they allowed just three touchdown passes while recording eight interceptions. This defense is for real, and it’s the team’s calling card.



San Francisco 49ers

Despite Sunday’s loss, the Niners defense was still very good, minus the 130 combined rushing yards they allowed to running backs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt.

The Browns averaged nearly 4.7 yards per carry, which is something we’re just not used to seeing the Niners give up. In all, they only surrendered 4.8 yards per play and held the Browns to 3-for-13 on third-down conversions.

Expect a huge bounce-back performance against a Vikings team coming off an ugly win over the Bears but still trying to find itself.

Baltimore Ravens

Ever since their inception in 1996, defense and “Charm City” have been synonymous. This season is no different with the Ravens, who’ve been winning games with a strong defense, running game and timely plays by star QB Lamar Jackson.

Sunday in London was no different as the defense held the offensively-challenged Titans to 233 total yards. They also recorded four sacks, mostly when backup quarterback Malik Willis entered the game for injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

Kansas City Chiefs

All season K.C.’s defense has looked like the strength of the team. Led by All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones and a steadily rising secondary, K.C. has been getting it done on that side of the football.

In Thursday night’s 19-8 win over the hapless Denver Broncos, they held Sean Payton’s crew to under 200 total yards and exactly 4.0 yards per play. With an offense still trying to find itself, the Chiefs have relied on defense enroute to a league-best 5-1 record.