Top 5 Defenses Following Week 3 | Niners Reign Supreme, Jets And Browns Nipping At Their Heels

After three weeks into the 2023 NFL season we’re here to rank the top defenses in the league. This list will likely fluctuate week to week, but some of the mainstays you can likely expect to see are the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Led by reigning DPOY Nick Bosa, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, and safety Talanoa Hufanga, the Niners are blessed to have a great player at every level of their dominant and extremely physical defense. Through three games the Niners are holding teams to 4.2 yards per play while keeping teams under 55 yards rushing per game.

But they’ve stood out with their ability to get off the field on third down (second in the league) and their QB pressure rate, which ranks eighth and is truly remarkable when you consider they’re one of the lower blitz-rate teams in the league.

In the end, they’re the most complete team in the entire NFL.

2. New York Jets

With QB Aaron Rodgers lost for the season with a torn Achilles, the Jets are now a one-dimensional team. With a defense that’s good enough to make a deep run come January, that likely won’t happen unless they make a trade for a QB.

Despite their offensive woes, the defense, which is led defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and cornerback Sauce Gardner, is giving up just 4.6 yards per play, which ranks sixth in the league.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Patriots they got after quarterback Mac Jones, limiting him to under 50 percent passing (15-29) and under seven yards per attempt. They did surrender 157 yards rushing which is anomaly for them and stems from being on the field way too long.

3. Cleveland Browns

First-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is playing chess with his chess piece in perennial All-Pro Myles Garrett. The former No. 1 overall pick had 3.5 sacks in Sunday’s 27-3 blowout win over the offensively challenged Tennessee Titans. For the season Garrett has 4.5 sacks (third in the league), and he’s being used all over the defense with free agent signee ZaDarius Smith joining him on the opposite side.

What’s been most impressive about the Browns defensively is how they’re stopping the run allowing just 156 yards total in three games (52.0 yards per game).



4. New England Patriots

This should come as no surprise. Bill Belichick and defense just go together. Despite being 1-2, the Patriots have controlled the Eagles, Dolphins and Jets each week, with their offense failing them in both losses.

Rookie Christian Gonzalez looks like another classic BB find at cornerback. The former Oregon standout has followed the opposing team’s top receiver each week, asserting himself quite well in that role. Belichick even compared Gonzalez to a former DPOY he coached.

“One of the best things about Christian, especially at that position, is he’s very even-keeled. He’s not overly emotional one way or another and he’s got a good calm demeanor — a lot like Stephon Gilmore did,” Belichick said during his Monday morning radio appearance on WEEI.

5. Dallas Cowboys

The loss of former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season definitely stings, and at times on Sunday it showed in a surprising road loss to the previously winless Arizona Cardinals.

That aside, any team with Micah Parsons leading the charge on that side of the football still will be a force.

The run defense is still a concern, so expect defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to try some new things in an effort to sure up that issue. But as far as wreaking havoc and affecting opposing QBs, not many do it better in the league.