With the first six weeks of the NFL season now nearly in the books, we bring you the top melanated signal-callers following this weekend’s action.

P.J. Walker, Browns

Walker was promoted to the team’s 53-man active roster on Saturday once it was determined that star QB Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be able to go again with his shoulder injury.



All he did on Sunday was go out and lead his team to a 19-17 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. It was the Niners first regular season loss in 16 games. The win was also the Browns’ biggest upset win since a 2010 over the New Orleans Saints.

While Walker’s numbers don’t exactly jump off the screen, going 18-for-34 for 182 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, he did what was needed to help his team pull off the upset.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said this about his young QB.

“That kid, he’s a fighter.”

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The standard was once again his usual self in an ugly (19-8) win over the hapless Denver Broncos. The reigning Super Bowl and NFL MVP went 30-fr-40 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also used his legs to rush for 31 yards on six attempts, picking up three first downs.

The Chiefs now head into their bye week having won five straight following their season-opening loss. And while their offense still hasn’t quite clicked the way they’d like, they’re still winning.

C.J. Stroud, Texans

The Houston Texans aren’t supposed to be this competitive or winning. Don’t tell them that, and definitely don’t tell Stroud that.



The 2023 No. 2 overall pick threw his first interception of the season, but he also guided his team to a home win over the New Orleans Saints, making the very surprising Texans 3-3.

Stroud’s numbers were nothing like they’ve been thus far this season — 13 of 27 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — but it was his mental play that stood out the most.

Following the win Stroud told reporters this:

“It’s a blessing to be in a city like Houston and get a good win.”



Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Nothing Jackson or the Ravens did in their win over the Tennessee Titans in London was eye-popping, but in the end they got a win to get to 4-2. In the game Jackson was pretty efficient, going a respectable 21 of 30 for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win.



The dynamic dual threat also put his legs to good use, rushing for 62 yards on 13 attempts.

Tyrod Taylor, Giants

Filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, Taylor nearly led an upset of the Buffalo Bills, losing 14-9. But, it wasn’t for lack of effort as Taylor went 24-for-35 for 200 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also kept the Giants within winning distance until the game’s final play with his arm and legs. It was an excellent display by the journeyman, considering coming into the game not many gave the Giants a chance.

Taylor’s professional and heady play proves why he’s still a coveted backup in the league.