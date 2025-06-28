“I Don’t Know How This Is A Fair Competition” | Former NFL Player T.J. Houshmandzadeh Exposes Cleveland Browns Shenanigans With Starter-Ready Shedeur Sanders

NFL training camps are about a month away, and they’ll be plenty of headlines leading up to and during the time when teams begin preparing in earnest for Week 1. One of the biggest storylines thus far this offseason has been and will be continue to be what’s going on in Cleveland with their quarterback situation.

Usually anything that happens on the shores of Lake Erie not involving Deshaun Watson or superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett would be a moot point. But that’s not the case this season, especially with rookie Shedeur Sanders, a once sure-fire top ten pick in this past draft, slipping to the fifth round and now battling to earn his keep. Per one former NFL wide receiver turned analyst, it isn’t looking good for Sanders in the team’s starting quarterback battle for this upcoming season.

Former NFL WR Describes Unfair Cleveland QB Competition With Shedeur Sanders Notably Absent



T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Shedeur Not In QB1 Battle

Housh, as he’s affectionately known, enjoyed a solid career 10-year NFL career, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals as wide receiver No. 2 alongside Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Now, much like Ocho, he’s an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, and during a recent episode of “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and the aforementioned Ocho, Housh revealed what he’s heard about the Browns plans under center.

“I don’t know how this is a fair competition,” he said. “Because I was told by somebody that’s in the building, that ain’t a player, it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel.”

That would mean not only is Sanders not in the loop, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is also out at age 40. While Housh wouldn’t reveal who told his source, he was also very adamant that they would have some serious insight into the situation and how it’s seemingly unfolding.

Houshmandzadeh’s Sentiments Contradict What OTA Report Was

Hearing Housh say that is far different than what has been talked about since Sanders joined OTAs following the draft. Per reports, Sanders was undoubtedly the best quarterback in the building and because of that there were whispers of him playing early in the season.

While that’s still a possibility, it sounds like he’s got his work cut out for him.