Tim Hardaway Might Have Beef With Tyrese Haliburton Over Cousin Eddie Jones Having Alleged Affair With Hardaway’s Wife 25 Years Ago

Another day and another NBA player that former NBA player Tim Hardaway Sr. seemingly has a problem with. In the past it was former teammates of his son Tim Jr. with the Dallas Mavericks. He often criticized former Mavericks franchise player Luka Dončić for his style of play, lack of fitness and leadership.



Hardaway Sr. also had no problem questioning the leadership of Kyrie Irving, the greatest ball handler he’s ever seen.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Weird Beef With Tyrese Haliburton

OK, that’s fine and for valid reasons, but his latest issue with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is just weird. “Tim Bug” or “UTEP 2-Step,” as he’s affectionately called for his devastating crossover dribble made famous during his illustrious Hall of Fame career, recently took some shots at Haliburton. What makes it even stranger is it seemingly stems from something that Haliburton had nothing to do with.

Tyrese Haliburton claps back at Tim Hardaway and presses the legend to reveal the true reason he feels how he feels about him 😯 pic.twitter.com/cC5INcyTcK — Ball Exclusives (@ballexclusives) February 22, 2025

Hardaway Comes For Hali

Speaking on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, the elder Hardaway didn’t mince his words about Haliburton, who’s one of the bright young point guards in the NBA. Per Hardaway the beef stems from perceived disrespect aimed at Tim Jr. following a heated Pacers win over the steadily improving Detroit Pistons, who Hardaway currently plays for.

“If I go back and put on my s**t and suit up, I wanna go f**k up Haliburton,” he said. “I wanna f**k him up. He talks so much s**t. I wanna go back and bust his motherfu**er ass. He talks so much s**t. He thinks he all that.”

That got the normally subdued Haliburton talking as he tweeted this in response.

“Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim.”

Eddie Jones Allegedly Had Affair With Tim Hardaway’s Wife Back In 2000

Per reports and Haliburton’s cryptic response to Hardaway’s words, the disdain for the former Iowa State star turned Olympic gold medalist really doesn’t stem from him, but from a cousin of his. Back in 2000, former NBA player Eddie Jones, who starred in Los Angeles and Miami before Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade arrived, was teammates with Hardaway Sr. in South Beach.

That’s when he and Hardaway’s wife allegedly had an affair, forcing Tim to leave the squad the following season. It seems as if seeing Haliburton may have triggered Hardaway, because players talk trash all the time and Tim Jr., is a veteran who most assuredly can defend himself.

Hardaway Is Probably Correct, But It’s A Bad Look

Hardaway’s comments are what many former NBA greats believe about today’s players. And while most are probably correct in their assessment including him, this reeks of triggered beef with the aforementioned Jones instead of true angst toward Haliburton.