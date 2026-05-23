‘Thought This Was AI, What We Doing’: Giants Locker Room Threatened As Star Abdul Carter Rips QB Jaxon Dart For Announcing President Trump At Rally In New York

Right now the New York Knicks have garnered all the attention in the New York area. And with good reason as the team has won nine straight playoff games and are just two wins away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

While things are going extremely well at MSG, the New York Giants are a totally different story. As the team enters a new era under former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh there’s optimism that they could possibly can be a playoff team this season. But, in order for that to happen Harbs may have to put out a fire started by starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart Attends And Introduces Trump Rally Much To The Chagrin Of Teammate

Dart, the 23-year-old dual threat signal caller who showed some real promise under center last year for the G-Men attended and introduced President Donald Trump for his speech in Suffern, New York a town about 30 miles northwest of downtown Manhattan.

“Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I got to start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue,.”

NOW: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduces President Trump before his speech in New York. pic.twitter.com/3yBEppRAWr — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 22, 2026

“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here, and without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump called Dart a “future Hall of Famer” and a “beautiful guy”, saying he had “a lot of talent” and comparing the quarterback’s legs to tree trunks.

Dart’s appearance drew the ire of teammate Abdul Carter who posted this on X.

“Thought his sh!t was AI, what we doing man.”

thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man https://t.co/ePR3b4MZEv — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

NFL Player Cam Jordan Also Takes Issue With Dart

Former New Orleans Saints legend and current free agent Cam Jordan also took issue with the former Ole Miss quarterback’s appearance supporting Trump saying this on X, and the comment quickly went.

“Sounds like Ole Miss.”

Fans Chime In On Dart’s Appearance

It didn’t take long for fans to give their varying opinions on Dart and the matter at hand.

“Jaxson Dart having the balls to stand up to the liberal media and endorse President Trump officially makes him this generation’s MLK,” a fan shamelessly said.

“MLK didnt have to deal with the liberals or mean people on social media. Trump and Dart have it much worse than MLK ever did,” another fan said.

“Dummies say anything for clicks he will never be ANYTHING CLOSE TO MLK,” a fan replied.

“No. I’ve got something better…this generations CHARLIE KIRK,” another fan mentioned.

“You’re out of your flipping mind. Comparing Dart to MLK is just a huge insult to humanity,” a fan spewed.

“Doing this when you have a locker room full of black players is insanity. Forget politics it shows poor judgment,” a fan said.

Dart And Carter Will Enter Year Two With High Hopes

Carter, the No 3 overall pick last year, appeared in all 17 games for the Giants. And while he only finished with four sacks, he had one of the better pressure rates for edge rushers in the NFL.

Dart, the No. 25 pick, began the 2025 season as backup to Russell Wilson before taking over as the starter for 12 games. He finished with 2,272 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He posted a 63.7 completion percentage and a 91.7 QB rating in his 12 starts.

New York went 4-13 and finished last in their division in 2025. This season will be their first under new coach John Harbaugh.