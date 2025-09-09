‘Why Can’t She Just Move On’: Wife Of NFL Great Thomas Davis Attacks His Chiropractor Mistress In Her Office Leading To Serious Legal Trouble

The scorned wife of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis, Kelly Davis, was arrested last week for attacking her husband’s alleged secret side piece while at her office. In a scene from a Tyler Perry movie, Kelly Davis was escorted from the building after putting hands on her husband’s adulterous partner.

A Charlotte-based chiropractor named Laura Watterson is the woman who was allegedly having an affair with Davis. She claimed in court documents that Kelly struck her multiple times on Aug. 26, after suspecting Watertown to be involved in an illicit affair with Thomas. A former All-Pro running back for the Chicago Bears.



Chiropractor Laura Watterson filed charges against Kelly Davis, the wife of former Carolina Panthers star Thomas Davis, after Kelly attacked her at her office. Davis accuses Watterson of sleeping with her estranged husband. (Getty Images/Screenshot Instagram BSO)

On August 29 an arrest warrant was issued for Kelly and she was taken into custody according to TMZ.

Kelly Admits To ‘Striking’ Husband’s Alleged Mistress Laura Watterson

Kelly hasn’t denied getting physical with Watterson at the chiropractor’s office, but she’s claiming self-defense. Davis’ estranged wife claims the chiropractor grabbed her arm and dug her nails in, which instigated the physical retaliation by Davis. That will be settled as the legalities are ironed out. In the meantime, Kelly has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Kelly admits to TMZ that she was in a fit of rage and even as she was being escorted out of the office she hit Watterson again. Kelly then stated that her fight with Watterson was not over, implying that Watterson is a homewrecker, standing in the way of reconciliation between her and her husband. These kinds of nasty love triangles are common in the world of celebrity athletes.

Kelly’s attorney, James J Exum, proclaimed his client’s innocence in the matter and told reporters ‘we look forward to challenging the false allegations once we have a court date.’

Social Media Tells Kelly Davis To Move On

Fans had various opinions on the story.

“This a guy who sustained multiple career threatening injuries so that office like a second home and he fell for Dr. Becky lol it is what it is…,” said one fan on X.

“He cheated on his wife with that?!,” said another, taking a shot at Thomas Davis’ alleged side piece Watterson.

“Looks like he escaped from an abusive woman to me,” said another fan.

Most comments urged Kelly Davis to just accept that Thomas is ready to move on and spare herself the heartache, embarrasment and legal troubles.

“Chile, it’s too many fish in the sea to be doing allat,” said one netizen.

“Why can’t she just move on,” said another.

What Led To The Fight Between Kelly Davis & Watterson?

The former NFL WAG says she went to the office to have a peaceful conversation with Watterson about her relationship with Davis’ husband. Watterson was reportedly close associates with the couple and their son, Notre Dame football commit Thomas Davis Jr., one of the Davis couple’s two kids.

Court documents state that Kelly did much more than talk. She came in and started yelling at Watterson while the chiropractor was with a patient. Davis’ estranged wife claims the chiropractor grabbed her arm and dug her nails in, instigating the slap. When Watterson attempted to usher Davis out of her office that’s when she caught the first of several Kelly Davis punches, with the first blow knocking off Watterson’s glasses. Kelly then allegedly follows that with a blow to the other side of Watterson’s head.

Who Is Former Carolina Panthers Star Thomas Davis?

Davis is a legendary Carolina Panthers outside linebacker, who was selected by the team as the 14th overall pick in 2005. During his illustrious 15-year career, Thomas earned three Pro Bowl selections and received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, while accumulating 29 sacks and over 1,000 tackles.

Had Thomas Davis on my mind this weekend, looking back at some old film.



Here’s the broadcast copy: Week One, 2012. @ThomasDavisSDTM at near-side gunner…his FIRST LIVE snap in a game following his 3rd ACL tear, just months prior.



What a warrior.pic.twitter.com/tC0UAsem73 pic.twitter.com/Z6uGBomiUh — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) July 27, 2025

How Long Have NFL Star Thomas Davis & Wife Kelly Been Married?

Thomas and Kelly tied the knot in 2008 and recently split up last March, with a court document stating that Davis was a cereal adulterer and ‘engaged in illicit conduct’ with at least six women’ during their marriage.