“Thick-Tongue Idiot” | Kwame Brown Goes After Shannon Sharpe In Latest Rant, Also Says Sharpe’s The Reason Ja Morant Is Carrying Guns

Kwame Brown picked his next opponent to feud with in his latest rant, and it is Shannon Sharpe. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft had a lot to say after the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James had a chance to tie the score in the final seconds of Game 4 Monday night, but Jamal Murray, assisted by Aaron Gordon, got his hands on the ball before James could get a shot off.

Brown took to social media Wednesday with seven-minute video in which he said neither Michael Jordan nor Kobe Bryant would’ve had their shot blocked and could’ve at least gotten off a better shot attempt than James. He also accused him of being a “stat sheet junkie.”

That prompted Sharpe to defended his favorite player of all time Thursday morning on his Fox Sports show, and the feud took off from there.

Brown got the last laugh. He called Sharpe a “thick-tongue idiot” and told him he was “a guest in the house of this basketball talk.”

Sharpe kept things strictly on basketball, but Brown took things to another level in his video Thursday afternoon.

“You a guest in the house of this basketball talk,” Brown said. “Didn’t you know that? And now since you don’t want to act like a guest in this sh-t, And you want to invalidate me, you football playing dummy. N****, ain’t no first downs in basketball. Clown. How you gonna try to invalidate a man who is the No. 1 draft pick.”

Then, Brown took the disrespect a little further when he attacked Sharpe’s lisp.

“You a guest in this house of basketball, n****. Ain’t no first downs in motherfucking basketball. You big, tall, thick tongue punk m******r. You a thick-tongue idiot. Did you not know that? Ain’t no first downs in basketball, boy. So I don’t know what make you think that your opinion on basketball is more than mine?” Brown continued.

The former top NBA draft pick went for the kill shot when he brought Ja Morant into the feud.

“You a fan boy for LeBron. You emo. You called me emotional and you was finna fight a whole godd-mn Memphis Grizzlies team because of [your] love affair with LeBron. You the reason why Ja Morant probably carrying guns right now. Ja Morant was like ‘oh sh-t’ because a big-ass n**** in a sweater, a grandma sweater trying to fight his daddy and the whole damn team,” he added.

Brown must’ve thought he left something out in the first video and doubled back with a second video.

“Old a** 50 year old catching fades about another man. It’s a d*** shame. … It’s clear to see you ain’t there because of your talent. … Go get you a wife, thick-tongued dummy. ‘What you do on your spare time when you not on “Undisputed,” Shannon?’ ‘Shiiit,’ I fight over LeBron,’” Brown said.

Sharpe blasted Brown on Fox’s “Undisputed” morning talk show he co-hosts with Skip Bayless.

“Kwame, of all the people, he should never ever question anybody’s greatness because this is what we know. If there is a Mount Rushmore for busts in the NBA history, he is on my Rushmore of busts of NBA players. There’s no question,” said Sharpe.

He finished his statement by calling Brown a ‘joke.’

Sharpe haven’t responded to Brown’s rant videos yet, but social media users are calling for him to respond because they love a good drama on the timeline. We will all have to wait and see if Sharpe responds.