The Rise Of Justin Fields, Fall of Mike Tomlin and Ridicule Of Russell Wilson Isn’t A Narrative Kimberly Martin Is Buying On “First Take”

The Pittsburgh Steelers named Russell Wilson starting quarterback over Justin Fields, who has gained public support for the position but couldn’t do enough with his opportunities in the preseason to take the job from the 35-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Kyle Allen will be the No. 3 quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin met with Wilson and Fields after practice Wednesday to announce his decision.

“It was difficult but not in a negative way,” Tomlin said. “It was difficult in a positive way. It was difficult because of what they are capable of doing. The decision was difficult because of how they have conducted themselves.”

Wilson is grateful, confident and giving praise to a higher authority in his life. He is always even-keeled and showing grace in the face of success and adversity. A guy like that has to put a coach at ease. Wilson embraced the challenge a long time ago and his X post was consistent with his character:

“Blessed & Full of Gratitude. Honored to Lead this special group of men. ‘But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.’

Matthew 6:33”

Fields said he was in camp to compete for the Steelers’ starting position and didn’t foresee himself as a backup for long. Preseason isn’t a large sample size for any veteran QB, but considering the moment and opportunity at his hands, he was the same underachiever he has been with Chicago.

Now the real challenge begins, as Wilson will have to do a lot of praying and staying positive this season in a tough AFC, according to ESPN Analytics, where Pittsburgh has a 29% chance to make the playoffs.

“First Take” Crew Is Split On Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson’s Impact On Steelers Playoff Chances

ESPN’s “First Take” crew had mixed opinions about these predictions and also concerning their confidence in Mike Tomlin as a championship-caliber coach.

“We have to be honest. … The Pittsburgh Steelers once had a standard, and that standard has dissipated and the reality is that collectively, they haven’t lived up to the standard that Mike Tomlin inherited,” Stephen A. Smith said before spouting off a list of shortcomings in Tomlin’s record since going to two Super Bowls in his first four seasons. Smith continued: “The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers won a playoff game Dak Prescott was just entering the NFL. … I have no reason to believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to make the postseason.”

"The Pittsburgh Steelers once had a standard. That standard has dissipated. … Collectively, they haven't lived up to the standard that Mike Tomlin inherited."



👀 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/KLZzc68yNh — First Take (@FirstTake) August 29, 2024

There is no shortage of Steelers fans who agree with Smith.

ESPN already predicting us to only have a 29% chance of making the playoffs. That is very generous. I’m giving us a 10% chance and that’s only if every other team drops off the planet. Get rid of the coaching staff and give us a chance! — kimi kitchens (@KimiKitchens) August 29, 2024

Kimberly Martin Believes In Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Playoff Chances

ESPN’s Kimberly Martin didn’t like the odds or the negative attitude of co-hosts Damien Woody and Smith toward the Steelers’ playoff chances. She reminded them that Pittsburgh has “made the playoffs the last three out of four” seasons with a pitiful quarterback room, one that has been upgraded with the additions of Wilson and Fields.

That point can’t be argued. So, predicting Pittsburgh to take another step back while upgrading at the most important position on the field is a perplexing take by many analysts who are once again predicting Mike Tomlin’s doom despite his record 17 straight non-losing seasons to start a coaching career.

The man is going to drain every ounce of talent out of his teams. Now he has a veteran quarterback, who has experienced the highest of highs as well as lows, more recently during his tumultuous stint in Denver playing for a head coach who didn’t believe in him and was trying to get him shipped out of town as soon as possible.

The naysayers can say what they want, but Tomlin is sleeping more comfortably at night than he has in the last half decade. When your quarterbacks have been a washed-up Ben Roelthlisberger, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, survival has been the game plan week to week. Those expecting miracles and not seeing things clearly can only blame themselves.

Russell Wilson Is Right Choice For Steelers Starting QB Job

Wilson hasn’t knocked anybody’s socks off in the preseason, but he did find his rhythm as it progressed. In his most recent game against the Detroit Lions, he led a touchdown drive, completing both of his passes for 26 yards, solidifying his position as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

.@Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they will announce a starting quarterback this week…@RyanDLeaf believes that QB Russell Wilson will be the guy in Pittsburgh.



📻 https://t.co/LDIP76TFHv#Steelers | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/NxUmJDYr5V — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 26, 2024

Tomlin spoke to the fact that Russ is experienced and he likes the way he conducts himself, his professionalism and command in the huddle. Those things are important. Tomlin and the Steelers are under the gun. They have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, and 9-8 seasons aren’t going to cut it anymore.

“His body of work is one of the components of why he is here,” Tomlin said about Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl representative. “The decision we made is based on what it is we saw.”

Despite two rough seasons in Denver, Wilson still has a 115-72-1 record over his 12 years as a starting QB in his career. He’s thrown for over 43,000 yards, with 334 TDs and just 106 picks. Fields doesn’t have a résumé that can compare. What he does have is youth and potential. Sometimes people prefer the unknown entity to the proven commodity.

The Steelers are scheduled to visit Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons in their first game of the 2024 season.