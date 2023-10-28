The New Nick Cannon? Cam Newton’s Girlfriend Pregnant With His Eighth Baby And She Goes On Baby Momma 3 Tour

[Note: Cam has five kids, plus two sort of stepkids with ex-GFs that he’s fathering in some sense, as he claims. He’s way behind another former NFL player, Antonio Cromartie, with 14. Outside of the NFL, a few months ago I ran into a YouTube documentary that claimed Cleveland “Big Cat” Williams had 29 children.]

Cam Newton is going to be a dad again. The former NFL quarterback is expecting his eighth child with comedian and online personality Jasmin Brown.

The announcement was made on her Instagram, with a promo flyer for her comedy show with locations for what she is billing as the Baby Momma 3: Three Times The Charm Tour. Newton has seven other children with two other women, and Brown pokes fun at her situation. The tour has five dates and will hit cities like Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Washington, and Jacksonville.

On the flyer, Brown nestled her baby bump with one hand while holding up three fingers with the other. She topped off the post with unique hashtags: #pregnancyannouncement, #mommytobe and #milfgang.

Baby Momma Three

Also known as Jazzy or Jazz, the comedian rapidly became an online sensation. Known for her “in-car” rants and original characters, such as Toya Turnup, Termite, and Reggie, Jasmin built a whole new audience by simply being herself, per her bio.

Brown now joins Newton’s growing family. The quarterback shares five kids with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor and two children with his ex-La Reina Shaw. In December 2015, Newton and Proctor welcomed their first child, a son named Chosen Sebastian, and then had three more children: Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, and Cashmere in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Proctor has a daughter named Shakira from a previous relationship, and in June 2020, he took in Proctor’s oldest daughter as his own. The two broke up in 2020 after Proctor found out he had fathered a secret child with La Reina Shaw, a son named Caesar.

Shaw, an actress, has a son from a previous relationship named Jaden, and Newton also considers the child his own.

Happy Pappy

Newton defended Brown, whom he reportedly began dating in 2021. He came to her defense against online trolls criticizing her for performing comedy material in her standup routine about the downside of becoming a stepmom before she became pregnant.

“I don’t get it 7 kids and you have 0 😮umm no,” someone wrote under Brown’s Instagram post in April 2023.

Newton clapped back in his standard weird font, “wēłp thátš whÿ ī áīñt wīt ÿøū‼️🤷🏾‍♂️łøł ītš Ł£V£Łš tø thīš QÜ££Ñ… ÄÑD ÎF §ØM£ØÑ£ Î§ ₩ØRTH ÎT; ÿø ášš wøūłd dø áłøt øf thīñgš ÿøū ØÑČ£ šáīd ÿøū wøūłdñt dø⚠️ .

“ī høpē ÿøū fīñd šømēøñē thøūgh… Î ₩ØÜŁD HÄT£ FØR ÄÑ¥ØÑ£ TØ GØ THRØÜGH ŁÎF£ ÄŁØÑ£🐸☕️‼️ ī wøūłd hátē īt thērē…😫łøł.”

Cam Newton is joining the list of celebrities with a lot of children, and his latest baby’s mother is making the moment a laughable one.