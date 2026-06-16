‘She Don’t Get NBA Perks No More’: Fans Debate Celebrity Of Teyana Taylor After Ex-Wife of Iman Shumpert Was Denied Entry on Court Following Knicks Championship Win

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Teyana Taylor fans are feeling a way after she was initially not allowed by security to walk onto the court after the Knicks’ Game 5 win in San Antonio to clinch the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years.

Celebrities often bumrush these events, expecting special treatment because they are known. It’s part of sports culture. The Knicks being from New York made the situation a heightened affair for anyone with an association to the city and past struggles of the team.

A female security guard did not allow Taylor on the court and for some reason in a video that has now gone viral, and it became a big thing. The backlash that the security officer was receiving from fans on social media led to Taylor addressing the situation.

Teyana Taylor speaks out after security refused to let her onto the court to celebrate the Knicks’ championship, like every other celebrity did!! pic.twitter.com/RlDMzff4bB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 16, 2026

Fans Have Mixed Reactions On Teyana Taylor Being Denied On Court By Security Guard After Knicks NBA Championship

Some fans on social media attacked the security guards who didn’t allow her entrance onto the court.

Taylor, however, took a more graceful approach because at the end of the day it really isn’t that big a deal and she eventually made her way to the court.

“She was def overdoing her job,” Taylor wrote in a post on social media. “But at least she (security) was doing it lol.” “And HONESTLY, Everybody had a hard time getting onto the court at some point. I just wasn’t willing to rush or trample my way in. Trust me I had everything I needed to have. I just had to walk down to the proper entry. I was perfectly fine and on the court at least 60 seconds after this was recorded.”

“Shout out to Miss Taylor for understanding the situation and not bashing the young lady on social media. After a championship game there are so many moving parts for the winners and the losers of said game. The young lady was doing the best she could in such a hectic situation!,” said one adoring fan. “I’m glad they told her ghetto ass to scram. You gave up your Knicks privileges,” added another fan. “But had it been a man stopping her, she’d have a whole rant about him and would do the most to get him fired,” a third fan concluded.

The moment Teyana Taylor was denied entry onto the court by security after the New York Knicks won the championship. They wouldn’t let her through, even though she’s a celebrity. 😭 pic.twitter.com/65MV0Dzz1j — 𝒆𝒏𝒙𝒄𝒉 (@EN0CX) June 15, 2026

How Big A Celebrity Is Teyana Taylor?

Soon a separate argument ensued between fans about the level of celebrity Taylor is.

“Hella celebrities are out there yall always weird with black women,” one fan said in defense of Taylor. “You have to walk in with the people lil mama, you ain’t there yet,” one netizen replied, suggesting that Taylor isn’t a big enough star to get such allowances. To which another X user said: “She’s been there!!! a native NYer accomplished choreographer, actress, singer and Golden Globe winner. Go Google her!!! FOH with your diabolical comment!!! “She aint with Shump no more, so she dont get no NBA perks no more,” another netizen quipped. “She’s not as big time as she is in her head,” one woman commented on X.

Teyana Taylor Was Married To Former Knicks Star Iman Shumpert

Taylor, who was married to former Knicks player Iman Shumpert, met the guard in 2011 shortly after he was drafted. By 2013 they were getting closer as she helped him recover from a major knee surgery and that interaction led to a romantic relationship in 2014, as the couple popped out together at The BET Awards. The couple married in 2016 and fell out around 2023.

Teyana Taylor Came Off In Divorce Settlement With Former Knick Iman Shumpert

Recently they concluded a nasty divorce battle that played out in the media, with Taylor making a litany of allegations against the former NBA player’s “cruel” treatment of her.

She also got a hefty settlement:

Taylor received four luxury homes valued at over $10 million in total, including their 2020 purchase in Alpharetta, Georgia, which was featured on their reality series “We Got Love”

A fleet of luxury vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes‑Sprinter, and a fully equipped tour bus, plus a one‑time seven‑figure payout from Shumpert.

Taylor also will receive $8K per month child support for their two daughters, Junie (11) and Rue Rose (6) and retains 100 percent ownership of her businesses, including her fitness brand Fade2Fit, a choreography center, and fashion partnerships.

RELATED: “Iman Crashed My Rolls Royce and Never Replaced It:” Teyana Taylor Addresses Iman Shumpert Divorce Backlash, Wants Him To ‘Leave Me Alone’ – NewsBreak

(Screenshot/Instagram)

The celebrity lifestyle is one that many humans dream of indulging in. The fact that fans got so offended that Taylor was denied entry on the court and actually blamed the security guard for doing something wrong and not knowing who she was, is proof of how celebrity-drunk this country is. Taylor wasn’t sweating it and confirmed that she actually did make her way to the court. The night was about the New York Knicks’ first championship in 53 years, but also proof that Taylor has a fan base that will go to bat for her when they think she’s being undervalued.