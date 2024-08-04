‘They Put Something In His IV To Kill Him’: Black College Football Player’s Parents Go Live On FB In Hospital Room While Accusing Staff Of “Letting Him Die” and Organ Stealing

The family of Terrance “T” Howard, a football player at North Carolina Central University, went live on Facebook Thursday in a dramatic video that saw them performing CPR on him, alleging that doctors at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte administered something harmful through his IV.

Howard, 19, tragically died after being hit by a car, in an attempt to assists another driver.



He was a graduate of Ridge Point High School in Missouri, Texas, and transferred from powerhouse the University of Alabama to the HBCU in Durham, North Carolina, to continue his football career. Accoring to reports, he had been fighting for his life since the accident occurred on Monday (July 22).

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer addressed Howard’s death to begin his press conference on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.

“Before I make comments on the team, I do want to send along thoughts and prayers,” DeBoer said. “Terrance Howard, who was with us and transferred on to North Carolina Central, he did pass away and he’s got some guys who are here on this team close to him and also think about him. Just want to send prayers and thoughts up to his family.”

According to Click2Houston, which spoke directly with Howard’s parents, he was involved in a fender bender on I-85 near Salisbury, North Carolina, early Monday morning.

Howard was fine when he exited the vehicle. Unfortunately, after exiting his vehicle to check on the other car’s passengers, he was struck by another passing vehicle, resulting in life-threatening injuries, including severe brain trauma.

Everything took a turn for the worse on Thursday as a dramatic scene unfolded in Howard’s hospital room at Carolinas Medical Center as his family struggled with the reality of his condition.

Parents Accuse Hospital Of Stealing Organs Letting Son Die

His father, Bishop Anthony Allen, went live on Facebook, alleging that the doctors “decided to put something in Terrance’s IV to kill him.” Meanwhile, Howard’s mother was seen performing CPR on him, with no medical personnel assisting.

“He has been fine and stable,” Allen said in the video. “The moment we got ready to get him out of here and transfer him, they interfered. As soon as we got the medical records to give over to the doctors they had somebody come in here and put something in his…“

Allen accused the medical staff of deciding they wanted to let Terrance die and asked them to perform life-saving measures, but the hospital refused.

Former Alabama football player Terrance Howard’s parents accuse doctors of putting something in his IV and trying to steal the HBCU football player’s organs by letting him die. Howard was in the hospital since Monday. He was hit by a passing car after a fender bender. (Alabama FB)

He also said Howard was having bowel movements and the hospital decided not to make a note of it.

“So, right now they are trying to let him die…they put something in his IV to kill him, ” said Allen. “Of course, we’re not medically inclined, and the people that we had here who were medically inclined they [doctors] waited until they left and then got in here and did something.”

Allen also alleged that the hospital was trying to steal their son’s organs.

In another video livestreamed by Allen, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department showed up in the room and told them to leave, threatening to trespass them.

As the police entered the room, Terrance’s mom said, “we’re not bowing, we’re not bending to these snakes and these devils.”

A girl who identified herself as Terrance’s sister accused the hospital of trying to make them leave their brother in there alone with hospital workers, suggesting they had nefarious intentions.

🙏Prayer Warriors🙏

Terrance Howard (RPHS ‘22) is a former @AlabamaFTBL player recently transferring to @NCCU_Football. He was involved in a car accident & is fighting for his life in Charolette, NC! Pray for God’s Devine healing & strength as T fights!https://t.co/LJrs7atUrc pic.twitter.com/oOqSO3gFk3 — Ridge Point Football (@RPHS_FB) July 26, 2024

This is a sad and tragic situation and another incident where a Black person is allegedly given questionable care and refused certain treatment while in the hands of healthcare workers. The accusations levied by Howards’ parents towards the hospital should be investigated but can easily be attributed to grief if found to have no truth. Hopefully, the Allen family can get some answers and closure in this situation.