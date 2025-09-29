“I Ain’t Reaching For No Gun” | Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint By Police On Night Of Parade To Honor Boxing’s Pound-For-Pound King

Saturday afternoon Omaha, Nebraska’s native son Terence Crawford was honored with a parade for his upset win over Canelo Alvarez to become the current undisputed welterweight and super middleweight champion of the world. Early Sunday morning the boxing savant was pulled over at gun point by police who claim he was driving recklessly in the downtown area not to far from where his parade was held hours earlier.

As a result a video showing the incident online has since gone viral, and the situation is now under investigation. In the video Crawford can be heard telling the officer “I ain’t reaching for no gun,” with his hands up the entire time when repeatedly asked to step out of the vehicle. The video has forced Omaha Mayor John Ewing and the city’s chief of police to order a review of the traffic stop.

🚨 Terence Crawford was pulled over by the Omaha police department last night.



He was handcuffed, and later released on NO charges.

Crawford’s Encounter Detailed But Under Investigation

A statement released by the Omaha Police Department, sums up what allegedly happened and now it’s being turned over to internal affairs for a thorough investigation.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford early Sunday morning,” the Omaha PD’s statement says. “Chief Schmaderer has authorized an internal affairs investigation.

“Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers working in the downtown area observed a vehicle driving recklessly near North 12th and Capitol Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted at Cass Street.

“While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard. For safety, all occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The driver was later identified as Mr. Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license and was issued a citation for reckless driving. One passenger, a member of Mr. Crawford’s security team, was also found to be carrying a legal firearm.

“Police have confirmed that all occupants are legally permitted to carry firearms. A police supervisor and lieutenant responded to the scene at Mr. Crawford’s request.”

Terence "Bud" Crawford at his parade in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska



📸: Greg Noire pic.twitter.com/4YM4hvYdV0 — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2025

Crawford Made History Two Weeks Ago

With his win over Alvarez, Crawford made history. The win made him the only male boxer to win undisputed championship status in three different weight classes (junior welterweight, welterweight, and super middleweight) in the modern era. (Boxing legend Henry Armstrong ruled three divisions simultaneously in the 1930s.) It also made him a five-division champion and solidified his perfect professional record at 42-0.

Crawford has been downright dominant in all 42 of his professional bouts, with all of his victories coming by way of knockout or a unanimous decision. This means every judge has scored the fight in his favor, demonstrating his dominant performances.

What’s Next For Bud?

Having cemented his status as arguably the greatest modern boxer and could retire with an unmatched legacy, there’s nothing left to prove in the ring. It’s highly plausible we’ve seen the last of Crawford in the squared circle.

With an estimated $50 million payout from his win over Alvarez, Crawford doesn’t need the money, and with no worthy challengers it’s likely he goes out on top.