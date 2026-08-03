‘It Was Like, What Happened To My $80 Million?’: NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Says the Only Thing Saving Him From Financial Poverty Is His Gold Hall Of Fame Jacket

NFL legend Terrell Owens was so offended that the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s voting committee made him wait until third year of eligibility before being inducted that he refused to travel to Canton, Ohio for the prestigious ceremony in 2018.

Instead, T.O., who has always been an eccentric, egocentric, passionate and sensitive soul became the first living inductee to skip the official event, instead hosting his own celebration and giving his acceptance speech at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Terrell Owens Says He Wouldn’t Survive Financially Without Gold Jacket

The five-time first-team All-Pro even suggested at one point, that he wouldn’t even accept the induction if it took too long to come. He feels that he was a victim of false narratives and media malcontents who were part of the well-documented circus that surrounded T.O. as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite any shortcomings T.O. might have had, he was never in trouble with the law as a player and he is arguably a Top 3 wide receiver in the history of the game.

Years after retirement, Owens is probably appreciating that Hall of Fame Induction in 2018 even more. Had he not been elevated to the game’s highest plateau, then, Owens says, he might be broke despite making $80 million in his career.

Owens followed the recent growing trend of million-dollar athletes being honest about their lavish spending habits and how large contracts disappear with poor money management. T.O. explained to the people on attendance how easy it is to blow through a fortune once your pro career is done.

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Former NBA journeyman Iman Shumpert recently revealed how he lost nearly all of his NBA fortune and was left with about $2M in assets and no home after his divorce was finalized with actress and singer Teyana Taylor, with whom he shares two children. Shumpert says having children and paying for those expenses is what kills the pockets of most pro athletes over time.

.@terrellowens on his total $80m in NFL earnings, onstage at @FOS Huddle in the Hamptons with @mattiseman: "It goes fast. One day it was like, what happened to my $80 million? If I was just a 10-year guy who wasn't a Hall of Famer, honestly I'd be struggling" pic.twitter.com/zYBJl9UYbV — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) July 31, 2026

Terrell Owens Outlines Financial Truth About $80M Career Earnings

Owens ranks third on the NFL’s all-time receiving leaders list with 15,934 receiving yards. He’s also third in receiving touchdowns with 153. For his many accomplishments, he raked in $79.6 million in career earnings according to reports. This amount pales in comparison to what top receivers make into today’s pass-oriented game, but it’s still enough generational wealth to build on if you’re wise with your money.

During a talk at the FOS Huddle in the Hamptons,Owens revealed that “he’d be struggling” had he not enjoyed such a successful Hall of Fame career. The prestige of being one of the greatest of all-time has kept his pockets fed and presence in high demand.

“It goes fast,” Owens admitted. “One day it was like, what happened to my $80 million? If I was just a 10-year guy who wasn’t a Hall of Famer, honestly I’d be struggling.”

Owens mentioned the usual financial hits such as taxes. Playing in Texas for three seasons allowed him to avoid state income taxes but his first eight seasons came in California with the San Francisco 49ers, where tax rates are historically high. The most Owens ever made in a single season was $13.73 million with Dallas at age 35.

Terrell Owens Encountered Many Financial Obstacles While Making Money

These factors probably played a bigger role in his financial problems.

Owens reportedly lost millions in a real estate crash, and took a hit in a $6.5 million mismanaged adviser scheme. He was a victim of embezzlement with trusted friends and advisors who stole or mismanaged his funds. His spending habits weren’t disciplined. Purchasing expensive cars and jewelry and trying to keep up with the flashy celebrity lifestyles, ate away at his pockets. Add heavy child support obligations plus close to $100,000 in career fines and you have a recipe for disaster in retirement.

The most Owens ever made in a single season came in 2008 when he made $13.73 million with the Dallas Cowboys at the age of 35.

T.O. says he’s not hurting financially, but now realizes how important that bronze head is to his legacy. He could have been waiting even longer, and, according to Owens, that would have had drastic financial circumstances for him.

“Appreciate TO keeping it real. Money really does go fast, and it’s valuable to hear a Hall of Famer share that openly.Now get me a crocodile sandwich and make it snappy,” one fan commented. “Owens highlights a systemic issue; financial literacy. His honesty is a valuable cautionary tale for current players,” another fan added.

Owens Asks Donald Trump To Intervene In Controversial Nolan Wells Case

Recently Owens was using his Hall of Fame status to weigh in on the Nolan Wells tragedy. He appeared in a video on July 16, captioned:

“NFL legend Terrell Owens is asking President Donald Trump to intervene and make a call for justice in the Nolan Wells case

‘If you can make a call to overturn a call for a soccer match then you can make a call for the JUSTICE of Nolan Wells.’”

NFL legend Terrell Owens is asking President Donald Trump to intervene and make a call for justice in the Nolan Wells case



“If you can make a call to overturn a call for a soccer match then you can make a call for the JUSTICE of Nolan Wells.” pic.twitter.com/ltXMHiWYwx — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 16, 2026

The Nolan Wells case refers to the active investigation into the mysterious disappearance and death of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old Black college student and football player who went missing during a Fourth of July boat trip in 2026

T.O will always have an opinion and won’t be afraid to express it.