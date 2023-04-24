50 Cent Is Looking For A Home To Air Series About NFL Super Agent Nicole Lynn After STARZ Fumbled The Bag

Klutch Sports President of Football Nicole Lynn is set to have a television series based on her life created and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Everyone knows 50 as a hip-hop mogul, but he is building a television show empire as well. His “Power” franchise has been a major boon for the STARZ network.

“Nicole Lynn is no joke. I told STARZ, [but] they didn’t listen. They paid for development, then had a change of heart. Now you know, I’m gonna sell this show in no time,” he wrote on April 22 on Instagram. Accompanying the caption was a screenshot of a story that read, “Meet NFL’s new powerbroker: At just 34, Nicole Lynn got ‘little brother’ Jalen Hurts a[sic] historic $255 MILLION Eagles deal… an Instagram DM saw them join forces, 50 Cent is making a TV series about her life — and her influence is about to get bigger.”

If you follow the NFL you know Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts signed a five year $255 million extension with $179.3 million guaranteed. That deal was negotiated by Lynn.

50 says the STARZ network paid for development of the series but changed course. At this point, it’s unclear which network that 50 will sell this show to. He has options, though, as he now has deals with FOX and Paramount+.

BREAKING: Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts agree to terms on 5-year, $255M contract extension ($179.3M in guarantees). (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/1hAW4OTFMW — NFL (@NFL) April 17, 2023

Who Is Nicole Lynn?

Lynn is a trailblazer in NFL athlete representation, becoming the first Black woman to represent an NFL draft pick in 2015. In 2019, she was the first Black woman to represent a top-three pick of the NFL draft in Quinnen Williams. Two months into 2023, Lynn reached another unprecedented milestone when she became the first Black female agent to represent a player in the Super Bowl, Hurts.

.@AgentNicoleLynn has been promoted to President of Football of @KlutchSports. She now leads the agency’s football division *at large*…



Among Lynn’s clients: @JalenHurts, @QuinnenWilliams, @Flash_Garrett … plus, top draft prospects Will Anderson Jr. and Bijan Robinson — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) April 5, 2023

Lynn also represents Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King and Tennessee Titans defensive quality control coach Lori Locust.

Lynn Works Tirelessly For Her Clients

“I can tell you that you won’t meet a nicer person, you won’t meet a more engaging person, when you talk with her,” said Locust, who became one of the first women to be a full-time NFL coach in 2019. “I think every one of her clients will probably tell you that they feel so supported by her, and she’s so individually supportive; she really does take the time to get to know you as a person, and then represents that, which I think is incredible.”

A series about Lynn would be entertaining, and with 50’s creative team it should be a success.

“I think there was something that drew me to her. She was super authentic and just a good person,” said King, who became the first Black woman to become a full-time NFL coach, in 2021. “It was just truly [not] trying to be anyone other than herself during our conversation, and just watching her, she’s always the same. You can always appreciate consistency.”

Lynn’s journey from Young Money — rapper Lil Wayne acquired Lynn’s agency in 2017 — to Klutch in 2021 looks to have been a great career move. She looks forward to expanding her client roster to include basketball players.