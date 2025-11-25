‘Ultra Corrupt’: Married Ex-NFL Player Who Heads Athletics At $80K Per Year New Jersey Private School Accused Of Creating Job For 38-Year-Old Side Piece 

Ex-Vikings player Sullivan ‘Tripp’ Welborne, who is 57 and serves as Dean of Athletics and Co-Curricular Education at New Jersey’s most expensive private school is accused of having a ‘quid pro quo’ affair with a much younger colleague. It has risen to the proportions of a scandal that has now thrust the $80,000-a-year Lawrenceville School, founded in 1810, into the public eye.

Married ex-NFL player, Sullivan “Tripp” Welborne, who heads athletics at NJ’s priciest private school is having https://t.co/6AsuVOOXM4 — Leslie Mack (@lesliemack) November 24, 2025

Lawrenceville School Dean Of Athletics Accused Of Creating Job For Younger Love Interest: What Does Lawsuit Say?

According to a lawsuit, detailed by the New York Post on Sunday, the married Welborne is accused of creating a new job at the school for his side piece, much younger lover, 38-year-old Nicole Stock. He is accused of ‘using his position of power to entice [her] into a sexual relationship in exchange for preferential treatment.’

The lawsuit also claims that Welborne showered the younger employee with gifts, including an ATV to ride around the boarding school’s scenic campus near Princeton, where his two children are former students.

‘Welborne would spend gamedays riding around on Ms. Stock’s John Deere ATV,’ claims the lawsuit, which was filed by two former longtime employees.

The lawsuit against Lawrenceville School and Dean of Athletics Sullivan Wilborne claims that he bought employee Nicole Stock her own persona bro cruise campus. (The Lawrenceville School)

The unprofessional situation with Welborne and Stock was apparently one of the worst kept secrets among faculty. Karla Despinis and Richard Rienzo were fired in early 2025 after complaining about the alleged affair, court documents claim.

The school – which charges a whopping $80,690 for boarding tuition and $66,400 for day school and is very selective – ‘betrayed our clients,’ their lawyers said.

However, Lawrenceville feels that the lawsuit is more retribution for being fired than truth. A spokesperson for the prestigious school told the Post the institution ‘disagrees with the accusations of wrongdoing in the complaint and plans to vigorously defend our position.’

Who Is Sullivan Welborne?

Welborne was a two-time All-American while at Michigan (1987-1990) at safety and punt returner, before injuries shattered his NFL dreams with the Vikings. Welborne suffered a serious right knee injury in the 10th game of the 1990 season that required reconstructive surgery. After falling to the 7th round, he was unable to play during the 1991 NFL season. His attempt to comeback during the 1992 season ended after two games when Welborne suffered a career-ending ACL injury to his left knee.

Tripp Welborne was a two-time All-American at Michigan, who set a single-season record for punt return yards with 455 in 1990 and was also named College Defensive Player of the Year (Getty Images)

After retiring from football, Welborne transitioned well to retirement, carving out a career in the financial service field with Wachovia Securities, Bank of America, and Target Financial Services. His passion for sports redirected his career to Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he served as athletic director from 2008 to 2015, before being hired by Lawrenceville in 2015. According to his LinkedIn page,his vast and powerful role encompasses ‘a wide spectrum of tasks to ensure student-athletes’ emotional health, physical fitness, and overall wellbeing.’

Lawrenceville Dean of Athletics Showered 38-Year-Old Employee With New Job & ATV

Welborne was exemplary in that role, but the lawsuit accuses the former NFL player of developing a new role – ‘director of athletics’ – and appointing his love interest Stock rather than Rienzo and Despinis. The director of athletics is a distinguished position in the school that serves as second-in-command to Welborne.

‘It became increasingly clear to Plaintiffs that Defendant Welborne and Ms Stock were likely engaging in a quid pro quo sexual relationship,’ the documents stated. Adding that the plaintiffs reportedly complained about the ‘inappropriate relationship’ but they were then ‘excommunicated’ and later fired.



Social Media Reacts To Reports Of Sugar Daddy Scandal

Welbourne was predictably dragged through the coals by commenters on X. Parents and other observers blamed the school as well.

“Why would an ex-nfl player end up as the head of a private school? They aren’t known for being smart or well educated. Obviously had few responsibilities and too much time on his hands,” said one netizen. “take a look at him and figure it out. The school didn’t want to look “too” elite, quipped another. “He headed the athletic department and was not the head of school,” said one parent, defending the school. “In football jargon this can be best described as the school fumbled. Sounds like these two have a good case that will be bolstered by discovery. The questions are… Why didn’t the school respond appropriately? Why didn’t risk management foresee a problem here? This is the operation of an elite school? Not very smart after all. Let’s fast forward… the vigorous defending will result in settling,” asked one parent befuddled by the enormous stupidity of the entire lawsuit.

Most just felt it was grossly unprofessional for Melbourne to use his power in an exploitive manner.

“promote from within,” one person commented as a solution to avoiding such scandals. “i don’t like to see long time employees passed over for outsiders.” “I agree, but institutions in ultra corrupt, deep blue NJ do not agree,” said one Trumpster.

Longtime Lawrenceville School employees Karla Despinis and Richard Rienzo say they were forced out of their roles when… [their] married supervisor, began an inappropriate quid-pro-quo sexual, gender-based, and/or romantic relationship with another employee, Nicole Stock. (Via Screenshot/Twitter/Newsbreak)

Karla Despinis and Richard Rienzo Say They Were Forced Out Of Job After Suspecting Foul Play

According to reports, Rienzo and Despinis – who had been with the school for two decades – were not happy with the less-tenured employee being elevated above them for the new position. Before either could cause too much trouble they reportedly were told in March that their contracts would not be renewed.

‘Plaintiffs were forced out of their roles when… [their] married supervisor, began an inappropriate quid-pro-quo sexual, gender-based, and/or romantic relationship with another employee, Nicole Stock, wherein Defendant Welborne rewarded Ms. Stock with gifts, favorable treatment, and promotions,’ the suit says.

Rienzo and Despinis reportedly suspected Stock and Welborne were having an affair dating back to 2021, accusing them of flirting and touching. Court documents say Stock, who joined Lawrenceville in 2018, once fondled Welborne’s buttocks at a school hockey game.