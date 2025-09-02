‘No One Knows Them Or Actually Care About WNBA.’: Former MLB Pitcher Josh Rogers Clashes With Fans Over StudBudz Video At Minnesota Twins Game

The StudBudz made a name for themselves during WNBA All-Star weekend with their high energy personalities and the obvious bond between WNBA players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. They are also affectionately known as “The Minnesota Twinz” due to the closeness of their relationship. The Minnesota Lynx players attended a Minnesota Twins game recently and the commentary didn’t fail to disappoint as the two ballers/comedians went back and forth via video as they watched the game.

The Minnesota Twinz take on the Minnesota Twins 😂@minnesotalynx x #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Tz5JtPaebx — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 2, 2025

WNBA’s Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman Attend Minnesota Twins Game

Williams seems to know much less about the game than Natisha Hiedeman, who answers all of the questions the fellow Minnesota Lynx guard has about the game.

“I ain’t realize baseball players were this big. These boys is big as hell,” said Williams.

Shen then asked if “They can call a time out whenever they feel like it? Who calls the time out the pitcher or the catcher?” Williams was shocked when Hiedeman replied “either one of them can.”

Williams was most impressed by the fact MLB players play 162 games in a season.

“They play for eight months,” Hiedeman told Williams, who was in shock.

Williams also seems to love the fact that baseball players get to strut up to the plate to a personal tune.

“They get to pick their own walkout song,” the point guard said.

StudBudz Blowing up For WNBA: Not Everyone Is A Fan

Hiedeman and Williams’ journey has become a huge marketing tool for the WNBA. They are also quite entertaining and seeing them in the stands at MLB games definitely expands their notoriety. Williams is a key piece to a Minnesoat Lynx team that lost to the New York Liberty in the 2024 WNBA Finals, but is poised to avenge that loss. This season, they have the best record in the WNBA at 32-8, which is six more wins than the next closest team.

The #StudBudz are having themselves a night with 15 points each heading into he 4th quarter, plus 9 and 7 assists for Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, respectively #WNBA pic.twitter.com/tNVw1elkqE — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) September 2, 2025

The Atlanta Dream lead the Eastern Conference with 26 wins. A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces also have 26 wins. Williams is a 31-year-old Swiss Army knife who averages 14 points per game, five rebounds and 6.3 assists for Cheryl Reeves’ squad. The 28-year-old Hiedeman averages 8.2 points per game and shoots 47 percent from the floor as first guard off the bench. It will, however, still take some time for everybody to grasp just how cool these ballers are.



Former MLB player Josh Rogers wasn’t as complimentary as most fans under a post that was shared by MLB, Minnesota Twins and the StudBudz Instagram accounts. After several positive comments such as “We loveeeee the @stud.budz” and “StudBudz X MLB is perfection,” Rogers chimed in to break up the love fest.

“Lmao. Ain’t no one have a clue who this is,” the former Baltimore Orioles pitcher wrote with a laughing emoji.



That started a back and forth that got a bit ugly.

“That may be true but who are you to talk gng u player for the Rockies,” replied one fan attempting to diminish Roger’s’ baseball career.

The 6-3, 211-pound pitcher out of Indiana played two years for the Baltimore Orioles (2018-19), two years for the Washington Nationals (2021-22) and finished his unimpressive career with the Colorado Rockies in 2024.

“Acting as if he’s Shohei Ohtani,” quipped another fan, who had respect for Rogers’ journey but not his attitude towards the Stud Budz.

Rogers wasn’t done. Instead he justified his comments, taking another shot at the WNBA players by referencing a video of them having trouble getting into a club in Indiana during All-Star weekend.

“Nah I just stating no one knows them or actually care about WNBA. lol They couldn’t get into the club in Indy,” he said. Another fan replied: “Courtney Williams has 154K followers compared to your 15?No one knows you, you mean…and MLB front offices? Even the Rockies wouldn’t pick you up. Get a SLAM cover like these two did then talk.” Minnesota Lynx players Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, also known as the “StudBudz” grace the cover of September 2025 issued of Slam Magazine. (Slam)

Rogers had a pitching record of 7-7 and a 5.55 Earned Run Average in his MLB career. Williams is a two-time WNBA All-Star and Heideman is one of the games best coming off the bench.

One fan attacked Rodgers’ resume, saying, “Buddy you’ve got a minus WAR in majority of your seasons. Nobody knows you. Whatchu trying to talk trash for.”

It’s true that both Hiedeman amd Williams have gotten further in their careers than Rogers did in his 99 major league innings pitched. And the WNBA fans weren’t going to let Rogers try to clown two of the leagues favorite personalities without him hearing about it.