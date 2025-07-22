‘No One Knows Who They Are’: ‘StudBudz’ Nightclub Fail Has Fans Questioning Star Power Of WNBA

The WNBA is rising in popularity and the players have been vocal about their demands and insistence on receiving a larger cut of the revenue pie that the league has coming to it over the next decade. Collective Bargaining negotiations are in full swing. The players want to be paid like NBA players, but the star power and influence they claim to bring was tested and challenged when they were refused entry into a club recently.

‘StudBudz’ Take Over WNBA All-Star Weekend

Known to gamers on Twitch as ‘StudBudz,’ Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams and teammate Natisha Hiedeman’s popularity skyrocketed since the tandem was seen over All-Star weekend twerking in clubs, getting turnt up, macking and going viral with Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and others, while livestreaming all the behind-the-scenes action.

This video made my day. These arrogant WNBA players thought they could get into a club because of who they are, and none of the bouncers cared 😂

pic.twitter.com/TsBKnQqnz4 — George (@BehizyTweets) July 22, 2025

And StudBudz didn’t just share the highlights of their 72-hour party fest in Indianapolis. Their struggle to enter a local nightclub was also streamed on Twitch.

WNBA Stars Struggle To Get Into Club After All-Star Game

A video shows Williams and some friends walking up to the security guard at a club entrance after the All-star game, which was won by Team Collier, 151-131, over Team Clark.

Williams says, “Hey bossman,” as her entourage follows behind.

The guard responds, “Yall got a section?” To which Williams responds, “yeah, we’re with Angel tho, “referring to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

The security didn’t care and suggested they purchase a section if they wanted to get in.

Williams told the doorman, “We in the W tho. We just finished the All-Star game,” before making her way off the line and getting the situation straight. “So, I’m sorry, I’m not even trying to be funny, but we should not be waiting in no line,” Williams continued

Initially, Williams decided to leave the venue, calling it “ghetto.”

Social Media Revels In WNBA Players Struggle To Get Into Club

They eventually got in, but some fans, who felt the ladies got a bit too turned up this weekend and feel their heads are getting too big with demands for more money and frat-girl behavior while the world is watching, expressed joy to see Williams and her friends get stifled at the door.

“This video made my day. These arrogant WNBA players thought they could get into a club because of who they are, and none of the bouncers cared LOL,” one fan captioned in the video repost. “They wanted special treatment. Didn’t get. Didn’t deserve it,” said another netizen. “No one knows who they are. Reason why WNBA loses money,” added a third person.

Other fans said the WNBA player couldn’t immediately get into the club because they don’t spend the money NBA players do.



WNBA COMMISSIONER, CATHY ENGELBERT, DANCING TO "KNUCK IF YOU BUCK" BY CRIME MOB????????



STUDBUDZ HAS GONE TOO FARRRRR, BRUH 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pWbEwMwvcj — zavanté (@taylenciaga) July 19, 2025

“Gender bias? You think the Williams sisters would have been turned away? Not likely!,” shouted one fan “Wnba is a failure, almost 30 years and they still can’t make a profit, these women are nobodies and their treatment reflected that!,” said another. One fan added: “Gee, I wonder why the NBA players get treated differently than everyone else? Do you think it might have anything to do with the amount of money they will spend inside the club?”

WNBA Fans Defend Coutney Williams & Her Entourage: Blast Security Guards Gender Discrimination

Other WNBA fans jumped to the defense of Williams and her entourage, blaming the security for gender discrimination.

“Oh no, how dare these WNBA players think they deserve basic respect and access to a club…….. like male athletes get every weekend without question. The audacity of successful, hardworking women thinking their accomplishments should matter in public spaces!,” said one angry fan. “Honestly, if this were a group of NBA benchwarmers, the red carpet would’ve been rolled out with bottle service and free merch. But sure, let’s keep pretending this isn’t about double standards and gender bias,” said another, citing gender bias as the reason they didn’t get into the club right away. “Every one on the planet knows that 10 6 foot tall women aren’t from the bakery down the street. Club bouncers are as worthless as fish cops. Bottom of the barrel,” said another. “This is ridiculous. Everyone in the damn world recognizes who this womens is and y’all trying to act exclusive by keeping them out the club?,” griped a fan. “When the place goes out of bidness, no one else to blame but theyselves!!! N thatsa fact!!!,” barked one disgruntled W supporter. StudBudz deserves a reality show award for their 72 hour WNBA All Star stream



Full Rundown here: https://t.co/nFLAJHjmJH pic.twitter.com/ge5dGdaRiy — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 21, 2025

Looks like the WNBA fans were just as hurt as Williams looked when her WNBA All-star appearance didn’t immediately get her the nod. Williams just started getting popping on the WNBA scene. If it was Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese, the red carpet WOULD have been rolled out. Keep grinding.