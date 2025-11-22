‘Athletes, Rappers Are Menaces’: Austin Reaves Follows James Harden As NBA Stars Accused Of Sliding Into DM Of Streamer SteveWillDoIt’s IG Model Girlfriend

With four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion LeBron James missing the team’s first fourteen games, Austin Reaves stepped up and filled the legendary player’s role as second fiddle to the Slovenian legend, Luka Doncic.

Off the court Reaves is in some hot water for allegedly sliding into the DMs of women in public relationships. Nelk Boy streamer SteveWillDoIt is claiming that the sharpshooter tried to get with his IG model girlfriend and he’s warning anyone who will listen, to be leery of athletes and rappers as it pertains to your women.

SteveWillDoIt exposes and goes off on NBA player Austin Reaves for trying to smash his girlfriend



“Austin Reaves was my fav player in the NBA, what does he do? Try to f**k my chick at the time!! Athletes and rappers are menaces on society, If you have a gf and she’s on social… pic.twitter.com/OaG5LnFK3h — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 21, 2025

Streamer Says Rappers And Athletes Are Ruthless

During a recent stream, SteveWillDoIt called out the Lakers rising star with these comments….

“Athletes and rappers are menaces on society. If you have a girlfriend and she’s on social media … You have to compete against athletes and rappers.” “Austin Reaves was my favorite player in the NBA… what does he do? Try to f–k my chick at the time,” “You are a menace to society and you need to be stopped.” “Austin reaves shame on you.U got a guy who posts about u and only follows u and you’re like “I’m gonna f— his chick.”

Fans Clown SteveWillDoIt For Bringing His Relationship Drama To Social Media

It didn’t take long for fans of Reaves to call out SteveWillDoIt for using social media to blast Reaves.

“My affinity for Reaves couldn’t be higher,” one fan said. “He’s officially made the leap into stardom,” another fan said. Another fan is calling SteveWillDoIt’s entire act bogus … “Austin Reaves has been with the same girl since high school and everyone knows it. This whole story sounds made up for attention. Steve needs to chill and move on instead of blasting random dudes online. Not every athlete is sliding into DMs bro.”

Austin Reaves Isn’t First NBA Player That Streamer Called Out For Being In GF’s DMs: He Accused James Harden In 2022

Back in 2022, SteveWillDoIt took to a podcast to blast Clippers star James Harden for being in his wife’s DMs, so this seems to be a recurring theme with his lady and NBA players.

“I don’t watch basketball anymore because f**kin’ James Harden DM’d my girl. It f**kin’ ruined basketball for me.”



Former YouTuber SteveWillDoIt says he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore because of James Harden 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/DaV79STx3l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 31, 2022

During an appearance on the “Bradley Martyn” podcast, Stephen Rocco Deleonardis let loose on Harden in a profanity-laced tirade…

“I don’t really watch basketball. I don’t watch basketball cause f— in James Harden DM’d my girl, so that f—in ruined basketball for me.”

Podcast host Martyn laughed uncontrollably, before responding with:

“Wait, wait, wait, wait!” “F—k that s—t, dude, I’m not watching basketball,” an angry SteveWillDoIt said.

Martyn interjected again with “wait, wait, wait!” sounding as if he was in disbelief.

“NBA…. James Harden DM’s my girl, so you lost me. I’m not watching that s—t. F—k that s—t.” SWDT responded again.

Martyn, still trying to fathom what he is hearing said this in response.

“They lost your support because James Harden DM’d your girl?” “I don’t f—k with basketball.” SWDT replied again.

Reaves Averaging Career Highs

This season Reaves is averaging career highs across the board with 28.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game on shooting splits of 49/33/87.

If Reaves continues his strong play it’s highly plausible that the former undrafted free agent signing could earn his first All-Star nod.