‘He Was Smart Enough Not To Mention My Name’: Stephen A. Smith Warns Tyrese Haliburton To Stay Off His NBA Body Count

Tyrese Haliburton has been running through these NBA playoffs in superstar fashion, but there’s still prominent talking heads who refuse to acknowledge the clutch Indian Pacers guard as a legit “superstar.”



Stephen A. Smith Still Won’t Call Tyrese Haliburton A Superstar

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one of the more vocal adversaries of the Haliburton as superstars narrative.

After winning Game 3 of the NBA FInals against OKC to take a 2-1 series lead, Haliburton was feeling himself and called out the “talking heads” of the media, saying he doesn’t care about the narrative surrounding him.

Never one to back down from a challenge or degrading comment, ESPN’s $100M responded by reminding Haliburton of his resume of opponents and media sparring partners that he has clashed with.



Stephen A. Smith Responds To Tyrese Haliburton Shot At NBA Media



As Haliburton would question “what do they really know about basketball” in regards to the media, Smith shot back by calling the statement ignorant as former players are working all throughout the field.

“That’s a very ignorant statement on his part,” Smith said. “You know, it is. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaq, y’all you, others, Kendrick Perkins, I’m just saying. So what do you mean?”

"That's a very ignorant statement on his part… it just amazes me how cats can be sometimes. Win the damn chip. Just in case he was talking about me: My brother, I'm not going away. I'm gonna be here for a while."



Smith also reminded everyone that he has been one of Hali’s biggest supporters.

“That’s the media. That’s who you’re talking about. Now you’re talking about me. I’m the guy that wanted him drafted by the New York Knicks. I’m the guy that said that the players were wrong to label him overrated. Did you remember that? So I give him credit. He was smart enough not to mention my name because he was assuming, because had he mentioned me, I’d go in deeper. But I won’t.”

Tyrese Haliburton Latest NBA Player To Clap At Stephen A. Smith

Ever since LeBron James stepped to Stephen A. Smith courtside before a Lakers playoff game about comments Smith supposedly made about Bronny James, Smith’s words have been under a microscope and it’s no secret at this point that some players don’t rock with the mouth from Hollis, Queens.



From Kevin Durant to LeBron James or any player or former player with a podcast. Whenever a journalist with a large platform says something that isn’t massaging their backsides, players try to disqualify the journalist’s credentials.

Haliburton is new to the attention game. Nobody even knew he was on the Olympic Team in Paris as he played less than 30 total minutes for the tournament. After slaying the New York Knicks and now taking the advantage against heavily-favored Oklahoma City, Haliburton is as excited as his dad was when he ran on the court in the Milwaukee Bucks series and started taunting Giannis. A move that earned him a ban from the playoffs that has since been lifted.



Smith isn’t wrong when he tells Haliburton that he’s going to be here. Sucking players into his media web is an art form Smith has perfected. A guy whose media empire grows everyday and is considering a Presidential run in 2028 isn’t somebody Haliburton — who is trying to convince everyone that he’s a superstar — wants to be trying to throw jabs at.

Guess SAS has earned another enemy.