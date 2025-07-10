‘LeBron Has Been A Nightmare For Executives’: Stephen A. Smith and DeAndre Ayton Reveal Stunning Truths About Silence Of Lakers Superstar Wanting ‘Out Of LA’

When Kendrick Perkins proclaimed that LeBron and Rich Paul don’t run the Lakers anymore and Luka Dončić is the “New Sheriff In Town” on ESPN, anyone who understands how Klutch Sports and Bron have dominated every aspect of NBA life, short of ownership, would also understand that Bron has something cooking if that’s really the case.

‘The Franchise Guy Is Now Luka’: Kendrick Perkins Says Lakers’ LeBron James Klutch-Centric Approach Is A Thing Of The Past

The entire situation with James is weird because he’s playing at an All-Star level into his 40s, but hasn’t had much success in the last half decade as far as competing for championships is concerned. The entire situation with Bronny, who was 1-for-5 from the field in a Summer League game this week, is always going to be a distraction.

Is Luka Dončić Really New Sheriff In Town In LA?

Adding to that, is the fact that Luka is now in the building and a new era is coming. James has never been in a situation where he isn’t the man that calls the shots. A $52.6M player option in his 23rd season shows you the value he is still perceived to have across the league at this age.

However, we might not see it, but times are changing in LA. When Bron is quiet that usually means something is brewing. There have been rumors of him being unhappy in LA and wanting to make a move at this late juncture in his career. That’s hard to believe, with his family and business ties heavily connected to the West Coast.

Does Lebron Really Want Out of LA and Do Lakers Want Him To Leave?

This was understood to be the final stop. Any rumors of a move is probably Klutch trying to spin a narrative or put pressure on new ownership, while media does what it does and runs wild with assumptions and hot takes.

Like Phoenix Sports Radio Host John Gambadoro, who said on his show:

“I was told this after the playoffs by someone close to Lebron- said “Lebron wants out of LA and they want him gone. “Watch Game 1, how disinterested Lebron was.” Now, MOST people on here know that my sources are not the 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon.”

LeBron James Didn’t Welcome DeAndre Ayton To Lakers But Luka Did

With Deandre Ayton‘s addition to the Los Angeles Lakers roster, the team seems to be trying to do all it can to add pieces for a run at a title this season. Rumblings are that it hasn’t been enough. ESPN reported that Ayton says Luka sent him a welcome text. When asked if LeBron had reached out, Ayton mentioned that he was yet to receive any welcome from King James.

“Not really, yet,” Ayton told reporters. “But I definitely had a text from Luka. I know how the offseason goes. This is not my first rodeo. People are probably busy with training and hanging out with their families. But I’m just waiting, really just trying to integrate myself with the team and get to know everybody.”

Maybe this is the changing of the guard and LeBron is facilitating it. If this is Luka’s team, he has to be the one to take the lead in welcoming players who will affect his future far more than LeBron James’ at this point. Or is LeBron showing his displeasure with the move?

Seems like the Lakers and LeBron aren't on the same page…😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/GC2tOr05TB — Playoff LAL (@PlayoffLAL) July 8, 2025

Is LeBron Planning A Move, Creating Drama Or Resisting Change?

While Ayton also acknowledged how busy Bron’s probably been this offseason, the silence of the NBA’s most popular and one of its most vocal players is a bit weird considering he is still top dog at this moment. Reports are out there that he isn’t hype about the roster…again.

Stephen A. Smith spoke to this point on ‘First Take” on June 25. How hard it is to deal with a superstar of James’ caliber and influence.

“Lebron has been a nightmare for executives,” Smith said. “Let’s call it what it is. I’m not disrespecting him… my point…obvious because he’s a superstar player that has a right to take the positions he takes. LeBron will look at a roster, and say ‘what are we doing with the roster?'”

Thats a fact, that stat padding choke artist always complaining about not having enough help or the right pieces because hes never had a bag and cant come through when his teams have needed him most pic.twitter.com/JAXeT25XyS — TheTruth (@Thetruth8240) June 25, 2025

James never seems to be happy about his roster, and he can’t be too excited about recent reports that have suggested that the Lakers would be willing to part way with the four-time champion in a situation that favors Bron and aligns with his immediate goals. LeBron is very good at being mysterious when he wants to be. He knows how to work the media and also create a narrative that keeps the headlines filled.