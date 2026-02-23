‘Dressing Like They Shop At Target’: Stephen A. Smith Uses Pat Riley Moment To Criticize LeBron James And Other NBA Players’ Fashion Choices

Stephen A. Smith considers himself a man of style, taste and fashion. So much that he regularly compliments his own attire on “First Take” while chastising his co-hosts for various fashion indiscretions that he deems inappropriate for his show.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out LeBron, Other NBA Players For Not Dressing Better

We know that he is critical of many things LeBron James does. In his latest rant, SAS, called out James and other players for not maintaining a higher standard of dress code for NBA games.

“Stephen A. Smith calls out LeBron and other players for not dressing better for games “All that damn money LeBron and them making, you can’t dress better than that? ( @FirstTake / h/t @awfulannouncing )”

Stephen A. Smith Toots His Own Horn

“When they have me on camera and people talk about, I walk into the arena … ESPN would put the camera on me doing the walk from the loading dock,” Smith said.

“People would say he is walking in like he’s one of the players. I said ‘no, totally false.’ I’m not on their level. I’m walking in like I’m the best-dressed dude in the arena. That’s what I was walking in like… I said the players needed to take notes. Now here we are this year and I’m still telling the players…,” Smith ranted.

“All that damn money LeBron and them making, you can’t dress better than that? I’m so happy Pat Riley brought that up,” Smith added.

Stephen A. Smith Uses Pat Riley Speech To Take Shot At NBA Tunnel Attire

Riley, the legendary coach who led the Lakers to four NBA championships in the ’80s, was honored on Sunday by Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and the organization with a bronze statue located outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It stands in Star Plaza, between the statues of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

During his acceptance speech, Riley jokingly threatened to give several of his old Lakers players — who showed up to the event without a tie on — a $2000 fine. It was a reminder of the days when excellence on, off and on the way to the court was a staple for the Showtime Lakers. Riley, known as the best dressed coach in the NBA, was a stickler for fashion.

Pat Riley thanks James Worthy for being the only who who honored him by wearing a tie:



“$2,000 fine for everybody!” 😂😂😂



Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James, NBA Players Dress Like They Shop At Target

Smith continued to berate the fashion choices of today’s NBA players.

“All this money y’all make, dressing like y’all shop at Target or something, they need to get it together and upgrade their wardrobe. Yes, they do,” he said.

Fans had plenty of response to Smith’s rant about the style of dress that players should be exhibiting.

“Spurs vs Pistons tonight and we talking about LeBron’s fashion sense,” one fan complained on X. “Can we get back to the days when the only thing on ESPN was a man in a suit behind a desk talking about sports highlights and updates?” another fan quipped. “Imagine having access to the game at the highest level and choosing to analyze outfits,” a third fan complained.

Some fans even defended LeBron’s fashion, saying King James knows how to throw together a fit. Overall, nobody really wanted to hear about it.

“SAS once said all he does is criticize LeBron on basketball topics. But here it sounds like he’s talking about the way he chooses to dress lol,” another befuddled fan observed.

Stephen A. Smith, who has been rumored to be separating himself a bit from ESPN as he prepares to make a run at the nation’s highest office, is still making a living off of LeBron James.