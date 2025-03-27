My Apologies, I Misspoke”: Fans Are Outraged That Stephen A. Smith Falsely Weaponized Kobe Bryant’s Death To Attack LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James continue to provide great fodder for social media with their current war of words. While entertained, some fans believe that Smith crashed out in a Thursday rant on “First Take” in which ESPN’s $100M man got personal.

“I never brought up really or discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service,” Smith said. “I never really brought up or discussed why you didn’t attend Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, when that man was directly responsible for you capturing a championship the first time in your career.”

Stephen A. Smith goes off on LeBron James and exposes him for not attending Kobe Bryant’s memorial 😳



(🎥 @FirstTake ) pic.twitter.com/kESQZ2L5ta — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 27, 2025

Smith accused LeBron of lying on him during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, but it seems Smith failed to exercise one of the old journalism staples; fact-checking.

Did LeBron James Attend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Memorial?

LeBron James reportedly attended the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life memorial at the Staples Center, but nobody got even a snap photo of him, and he didn’t speak.

Fans were wondering why LeBron wasn’t seen, but multiple outlets, including The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and Entertainment Tonight all list James as among the attendees at the memorial.

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes

Smith later had egg on his face having to apologize Thursday afternoon for saying LeBron didn’t attend the memorial.



Getting back to his earlier rant on FT, Smith then tried to shame LeBron by mentioning that he wasn’t at great friend and teammate Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction, while ignoring a very serious part of that equation and glossing over the fact that Bronny was sick.

Stephen A. Smith Ignores Bronny James Health Scare, Shames LeBron For Not Attending Dwyane Wade Hall of Fame Induction

“You weren’t at the Hall of Fame induction fo a brother thats gonna drastcially assist youin being a Hall of Famer… because he helped you become the champion that you are and he’s a big brother to you,” Smith said.

According to past reports, LeBron skipped Wade’s Hall of Fame induction because he was dealing with Bronny James’ health. Just weeks before the event, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice and from there, the James family was hyper-focused on his recovery. LeBron made the tough decision to stay close to home and monitor a crucial situation rather than travel for Wade’s celebration.

Social Media Thinks Stephen A. Smith Went Low Bringing Kobe Bryant Into Beef With LeBron James

The way Smith brought the deceased legend Kobe into the mix and glossed over Bronny’s situation offended some folks.

“Nah Stephen A. Smith personally attacking Lebron is one thing but bringing up Kobe on live national tv is disgusting,” said one fan on X.

“By far the most pathetic part. Attempting (failed) to use a deceased legend as a weapon is wild. Absolutely pathetic,” said another fan.

One netizen didn’t beat around the bush with his opinion of Smith’s actions, writing, “Classless bitch move. Pathetic…He’s he trying to get Kobe fans to take his side.”

The war of words continues between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith and after today’s episode of “First Take” it’s clear that all of the gloves are off and people are emotionally invested.