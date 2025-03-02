“Spicy Sauce Collab” | Jets Star Sauce Gardner And Rapper Ice Spice Are Rumored To Be Dating

Move over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, rumor has it that there’s a new celebrity couple featuring a star NFL player and a music sensation. That’s right, New York Jets cornerback and 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner reportedly is dating Isis Gaston, the rapper who’s better known as Ice Spice. The two have been seen out on the town twice over the past few weeks, prompting many to believe they’re an item.



Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice Hookup

Both recently posted the same food from a restaurant. Last week the two were caught on video on an escalator at a mall. Spice also attended a Jets game in September, and the two walked into a New York nightclub together on Feb. 12.



The video only added to the speculation that the two are definitely dating, and while neither has confirmed, it seems highly plausible that something’s going on. Spice, who’s grown really close too the aforementioned Swift, even mentioned in a recent interview that she was indeed dating someone.

Could that be the two-time All-Pro who was taken No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL draft?

TRENDING: #Jets standout cornerback Sauce Gardner and rapper Ice Spice were spotted together.



👀

pic.twitter.com/hCEnLjrXIn — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 27, 2025

Fans Chime In On Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice Sightings

Living in this viral era, anything and everything gets posted, and that’s exactly how fans have pieced this possible romance together. Following the video of the two on the mall escalator, fans cracked jokes and even created names for the would-be couple.

“Sauce and Spice,” a fan said.

“Spicey Sauce Collab!” another fan wrote.

“Spice & Sauce – Sriracha brand deal incoming,” a fan joked.

“Ice and sauce? It doesn’t sound tasty. 😂” A fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” a fan said.

Fans are wondering if Ice Spice is dating star NFL cornerback Sauce Gardner, as there's some evidence that they may be linked.



Click ⬇️https://t.co/CXwo7IPSmh — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 27, 2025

Sauce Gardner Part Of New Look Jets Under New Head Coach

As Gardner heads into his fourth NFL season and first under new first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, he’ll be looking to get back to the All-Pro form of 2022-23. That’s not to say Gardner didn’t have another stellar season for the Jets in 2024. In his last campaign he allowed just one touchdown reception all season despite being targeted more than in any other season in his three-year career.

With Aaron Rodgers told to move on by Jets management, it opens the door for someone else to take the lead with the Jets. Gardner and his defensive teammates know they’ll likely be asked to carry the team as their new QB gets acclimated.







In his first three seasons Sauce has proved to be more than up for the challenge, but that was before he had any alleged relationships going viral and speaking on his personal business.