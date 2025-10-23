‘Gonna Need A Big Push Up Bra’: Sophie Cunningham’s Future With Caitlin Clark’s Fever Is Shaky, She Wants To Join Angel Reese As VS Model 

Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham has seen her popularity skyrocket since she became the self-appointed enforcer that protects Caitlin Clark from players who were rumored to be trying to “hurt” the WNBA’s cash cow during her first two seasons. Cunningham has never been a superstar, averaging just 8.6 points per game across seven seasons. But at 28-years-old she is at the peak of her popularity and her reputation as a sex symbol among the fans who tend to side with Caitlin Clark on all issues pertaining to the WNBA, grows daily.

Her ego has grown as well as Cunningham’s pre-game tunnel walk which is one of the biggest attractions during WNBA season for male fans. After WNBA star Angel Reese became the first athlete to walk the Victoria Secret runway, Cunningham said this week that she also wants to pursue that dream and also get the attention and acclaim that Reese got.

Cunningham, whose “Show Me Something” podcast with West Wilson, has been blowing up because of her uninhibited commentary and opinions.

“She killed it,” Sophie said of Angel Reese’s VS debut, before quickly focusing the conversation back on her own modeling goals. “Oh my God, I texted my agents right away and said please, pleaassse – this has been a dream of mine since second grade. I’ve always wanted to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel.”

Oh god and I love Candice, Candice is my favorite. She’s like the most stunning one. They’re all stunning.

Cunningham’s co-host said: “Let’s do it. How do we get you on there?”

“I don’t know, but I think it would really be fun to walk in that fashion show, but Angel really did kill it. She looked stunning and beautiful,” Cunningham repeated.

Sophie Cunningham Has Physical Limitations That Hurt Chances To Model For Victoria Secret

Wilson then mentioned that Cunningham at 6-foot-1, certainly has the height to walk the runway, without being criticized for being 5-foot tall like Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Cunningham guestimated that most of the models who grace the VS runway are around her height. She also noted that her lack of girth upstairs could be an inhibitor.

“But I don’t really have the boobs,” Cunnigham said in reference to her cleavage. “They’re gonna need a big push up bra for me.”

Sophie Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever after the team traded for her from the Phoenix Mercury in the past offseason. It was a four-team deal that included the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, marking the largest trade in WNBA history. Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game in her first season with the Fever, all while starting in 13 games and quickly became a fan favorite.

Unfortunately for Cunningham, her campaign ended prematurely after she suffered a knee injury in August. She tore her right MCL. She also missed the playoffs as a result.

Will Sophie Cunningham Re-Sign With Indiana Fever?

Indiana Fever fans have fallen in love with Sophie Cunningham and her affiliation with Clark, including their sideline street-clothes antics during the Fever’s unexpected run to the WNBA semifinals, has made her as visible a player as there is, outside of Clark and Angel Reese.

However, the WNBA is a business and one that often sees huge player and coaching turnovers season to season. With CBA negotiations continuing and expansion teams entering, the league will be very different in 2026. Nothing is certain, especially for a role player coming off an injury. Cunningham is not only recovering from the injury but also navigating free agency since she was only on a one-year, $100,000 contract extension when she joined the Fever.

According to Cunningham, the Fever are still contributing to her rehab, so that’s a positive sign. However, she makes it clear that nothing is inked and “Technically, I’m not signed to Indiana. The Fever have just three players under contract for 2026 and have plenty of decisions to make. Let’s see if the 28-year-old journeyman is part of the plans.

Social Media Reacts To Sophie Cunningham’s Desire To Follow Angel Reese On VS Runway

Most fans don’t seem to have a problem with Sophie wanting to follow Angel into modeling.

“I don’t think its anything wrong with these ladies seeing Reese blaze trails and want to follow. This can only help the league,” said one approving fan.

Some weren’t feeling Cunningham’s vibe.

“She looks like a stressed out soccer mom,” said another fan.

“Why is a second grader dreaming of Victoria Secret,” asked another netizen, whose comment inspired over 100 ‘likes.’

Others felt that Cunningham’s plea was a shot against Reese’s performance and opportunity.

“You can hear it in her voice that she is having a hard time giving AR credit,” said one observer. “That woman became a millionaire off the back of one popular player during the season, she wants to keep the engagement and attention on her…Because what does she have to offer?,’ another fan cruelly quipped.

You never know. Modeling could be a new career opportunity for her if she doesn’t land back with CC and the spotlight fades.