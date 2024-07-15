“Slow down. Slooooow Down”: Why Did Colin Cowherd’s Question About Nolan Ryan Seriously Offend Derek Jeter?

Colin Cowherd called Derek Jeter old and almost caught these hands on Monday.

Well not directly, but it was seriously implied during his line of questioning.

The legendary shortstop appeared on “The Herd” to chat up some baseball.

During that conversation, the former Yankees captain had to check the show host who has his eras crossed when talking to Jeter about his illustrious 20-year career.



Jeter Is 50 But He Never Faced Now-77-Year-Old Nolan Ryan

Jeter, who turned 50 in June, is no spring chicken, but it’s also highly unlikely that he’s going to be familiar with or have played against guys from the ’60 to ’80s, like 77-year-old Hall of Fame flamethrower Nolan Ryan.

He tried to call Jeter old on the low.

The conversation started with an exchange about the MLB All-Star game going down on Tuesday, June 16 at Globe Life Field in Texas.

Cowherd was asking Jeter about sensational Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes, who in less than half a season earned the starting nod in Tuesday’s game because of his recent dominance.

Derek Jeter shutdown Colin Cowherd real quick pic.twitter.com/Jb5uZKKruj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 15, 2024

Skenes is known to bring it at 100 mph, making a mockery of hitters with his best delivery.

Thats why Cowherd referenced The Ryan Express, whom Cowherd thought Jeter faced at some point in his career.

Jeter’s career began in 1996 and Ryan played from 1966-1993, a long career that spanned four decades.

However, Jeter never got the opportunity to face Ryan, who would have been almost 50. And you know the captain isn’t going to take credit for being any older than he is. He may be retired, but the ego is still All-Star level.

Derek Jeter Went In On Cowherd

“Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates, dominant guy,” Cowherd is heard saying. “Obviously, you were in the Nolan Ryan era…”

Jeter barely let Cowherd finish his sentence when he corrected the host.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, noooo,” the shortstop replied. “I never faced Nolan. Slow down. Slooooow down. I was waaaay after Nolan.”

Jeter actually showed more emotion than he probably has in the last three decades. After retiring from the Yankees, Jeter started “The Player’s Tribune” and then has a brief stint in the Miami Marlins front office.

As a player he won five World Series as the heart and soul of a Yankees dynasty, and the team hasn’t won since or been able to replace his leadership, durability, longevity and hitting ability. Mr. Clutch played in a record 158 postseason games – the equivalent of one full extra season – where he hit .308 with 111 runs scored, 200 hits, 32 doubles, 20 homers, 61 RBI and 66 walks.

He finished his career with 3,465 hits, 1,923 runs scored and 4,921 total bases. Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot in 2020.