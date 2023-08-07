Slow Down, Gradey Dick! | Woman Posts Clout-Chasing Hotel Pics Bragging That She “Just F***ed An NBA Player”

DMX has a song called Slippin’ where the chorus goes, “Ayo, I’m slippin’, I’m falling, I can’t get up,” which is the current early predicament for newly drafted Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick.

Social media received a sneak peek into the new life of Gradey when a random woman posted images of herself and another of Gradey in a messy hotel bed. However, the caption told a tale as old as NBA fame: the clout chase.

“I just f***ed an NBA player,” the caption said over the partial photo of the woman who exposed it. In the next image, a man looking curiously like Gradey lays in a dishelved bed with sugary beverages and baggage on the floor. The scene looks like the aftermath of a sexual tryst and the caption cements that impression.

Gradey Dick already getting caught piping mid Toronto girls… you hate to see it! pic.twitter.com/RdLreaHuO0 — Warren Muffett (@SkipDogEats) August 6, 2023

Slow Down Gradey!

Deion Sanders in his new Coach Prime role once convened a meeting with his former team at Jackson State University to teach them valuable lessons about all the trappings that come with professional athletic success. He noted the fact that women will approach and potentially have other motives.

Gradey should have taken notes from the viral 2021 lessons.

“It’s my responsibility as a coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” Sanders posted in a caption with a video of the Instagram influencer’s meeting with his former collegiate team.

“I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

All the ladies want some Gradey Dick 😅 pic.twitter.com/HHi3GQhWEr — Ball Room Service🏀 (@ballroomservice) August 5, 2023

Beware The North

Gradey, a small forward, played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks, where he was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players of the 2022 class. Dick has gained many co-signs and accolades, like being named the boy’s Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022. Celebrities like Fat Joe have vigorously co-signed Gradey with Drake, even following him on Instagram.

Gradey Dick at Bana is crazy lol🎉 pic.twitter.com/XiP5SEPuM7 — 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐎𝐧𝐞⁶ (@OGXBARNESJR43) August 6, 2023

Selected as the thirteenth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Dick is deemed the future difference maker in the north. In July, he made his 2023 NBA summer league debut against the Chicago Bulls. Although the Raptors lost 83-74, Gradey scored ten points, four rebounds, and two assists. He surpassed that in a 108-101 win over the Golden State Warriors, scoring 21 points with five rebounds and two steals in his fifth summer league game.

As Gradey Dick gets closer to an actual NBA season game, the trappings of success will fall from the sky, but he should heed DMX’s latter part of the ““Slipin’” chorus, “Ayo, I’m slippin’, I’m fallin’, I gots to get up. Get me back on my feet so I can tear sh*t up.”