“I Can’t Have No Woman Little-Boying Me”: Slim Thug Calls Out Klay Thompson For Allowing Girlfriend Meg Thee Stallion To Buy Him $300K Watch

The Klay Thompson and Meg Thee Stallion relationship is one that hardly anyone saw coming. Thompson is the reserved and mild basketball player who just loves to hoop, while Meg is the female emcee who isn’t afraid to say what she feels in any way. So when the two went public with their romance it was a huge surprise.

The old adage is opposites attract, and in this instance I’m not sure if we’ve seen a more opposite love connection. Thus far the two have shown public displays in videos that have gone viral. Once when Meg unveiled a gift from Klay and then on the golf course where the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter even mentioned the word love.

Slim Thug reacts to Megan Thee Stallion gifting Klay Thompson an AP watch, saying “I can’t have no woman little-boying me.”



(🎥: livebitez/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Re45Pp7NIZ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 26, 2025

Meg Goes Big For Klay While Slim Thug Sprays Haterade

Last week Thompson revealed that the “Savage” femcee gifted him a Audemars Piguet watch which is valued at $300K. In a video that’s gone viral Thompson can be heard saying this …

“Megan gifted it to me … what a sweet lady.” Sweet indeed.”

For some reason rapper Slim Thug of “Still Tippin” fame isn’t feeling Thompson, whose estimated net worth is somewhere in the neighborhood of $80 million, accepting such an expensive gift from a women. In fact, he took things even further with this lame comment.

“I can’t have no woman little-boying me.”

Slim Thug SPEAKS, he says he DON'T CARE that Megan Thee Stallion Curved Him… he playing the LONG GAME and says he'll SMASH in 10 years when she Megan Thee AUNTIE 🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/NUlDbBi57F — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) April 21, 2025

Meg Curved Slim Thug

Both Meg and Slim Thug are Houston natives, and the “Like A Boss” rapper seemed like he was trying to make a love connection with Meg back in April. He even went live a couple times telling fans that Meg was crushing on him for showing love to his music.

During her April 20 performance at Coachella, the rapper also known as “Tina Snow” cleared the air on stage after dancing to one of his hits.

“And, no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe.”

Slim had the rug swept from right under his feet, and it seems he’s hating on Thompson in the seat he hoped to be in just three months ago.

How Serious Are Thompson And Meg?

Based on their actions and sentiments toward each other it looks as if things are getting pretty serious between the two. Meg even stated this to Page Six at her gala.

“I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

Slim Thug might wanna unfollow the two of them, because the PDA and gift-giving is likely gonna continue.