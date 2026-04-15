‘He Broke Into My Apartment, And Came At Me With Knives’: Sherrone Moore Gets Lengthy Probation, But Ex-Lover Paige Shiver Hasn’t Forgiven Or Forgotten 

Former Michigan Football staffer Paige Shiver, who was the alleged victim during former Wolverines’ head coach Sherrone Moore’s December home invasion, isn’t backing down from her original claims that Moore acted feloniously in his dealings with her at her apartment after their affair was exposed and he was relieved as head coach of Michigan Wolverine football.

RELATED: ‘Crash Out’: Prior To Michigan Firing and Knife Wielding, Sherrone Moore Allegedly Forced Mistress Paige Shiver To Terminate Pregnancy Then Doubled Her Salary

Former Michigan Staffer Paige Shiver Speaks Out Against Sentencing Of Sherrone Moore

The former Michigan staffer, who reportedly had a years-long relationship with the married head coach before reporting it to the university, released a statement on Tuesday evening after Moore’s sentencing.

Her legal team kept the heat turned up to 100.

“The University of Michigan gave this man limitless power and emboldened him to do whatever he wanted for years with no accountability,” Shiver said as part of her statement from her legal team. “December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life. The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life. Today’s sentence does not reflect the hard work done to me or the objective evidence in this case.”

Shiver also recently called for “accountability” from the University of Michigan in March amid Moore’s previous plea deal.

A statement from Paige Shiver issued by her legal team pic.twitter.com/vXFWUqQNLw — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) April 14, 2026

Paige Shiver’s Lawyers Suggest Predatory Behavior By Moore, Accuse Michigan Of Pattern Of Systemic Failures

Shiver’s legal team appears to be setting up a substantial lawsuit against Michigan, and they have continued their claims that Moore’s behavior extends deeper than this one incident. It’s allegedly another in a pattern of unacceptable behaviors tolerated by the university.

“This case is about far more than one terrifying incident. It raises urgent and troubling questions about how a powerful figure within a major university athletic program was able to engage in years of inappropriate conduct toward a subordinate without meaningful intervention or oversight,” the statement from Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, two Chicago-based lawyers, reads. “Our client believes strongly that she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior from this individual. ”The University of Michigan is one of the most well-regarded institutions in the world, yet they have an athletic department that has a pattern and practice of systemic failures. Our pursuit on behalf of Ms. Shiver is to get some level of accountability and justice so this doesn’t happen to other individuals,” the statement added.

Shiver has been accused of looking for a payday. Her lawyers’ aggressive actions toward Moore have added fuel to that speculation by fans across the country. Shiver claims to be traumatized by Moore’s actions in her apartment but has yet to file a lawsuit against the University of Michigan. She also hasn’t publicly ruled out this option either.

Sherrone Moore Somewhat Vindicated: When Will He Coach Again?

Former Michigan head football coach Sheronne Moore found some vindication when he was given 18 months of probation, putting an end to the potential criminal side of nightmare journey that transformed Moore from one of the up-and-coming coaching stars of college football to a disgraced figure accused of adultery with a football staffer and then also accused of allegedly entering the home of that staffer through an unlocked door and threatening to harm himself during a confrontation with her.

Moore reportedly told “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors.

After some legal chess, that included Paige Shiver’s legal counsel attempting to paint a picture of Moore as a domestic abuser who was unkind to Shiver during their relationship, the courts chastising local police for not honorably securing the arrest warrant, Moore came out of the deal with no felonies or prison time.

Judge Cedric Simpson Places Moore On 18 Months Probation

He was to be sentenced on two misdemeanors: malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing. Those charges could have potentially brought him up to six months in jail.But he copped to probation and that is the end of that part of his fractured life.

“I’m going to place the defendant on an 18-month probationary term,” the Honorable J. Cedric Simpson said. “You are to pay $555 fines and court costs. We will take those court costs out of the bond. You are to pay $540 in probation oversight fees. Those will also be taken from the bond. There is to be no use of any alcohol, recreational marijuana or any illegal substance, and will be subject to random testing, as requested by probation. You are to continue mental health treatment, follow all recommended care. The status reports to probation.

“You are to have no contact with Paige Shiver, directly or indirectly, and not to have any contact through any third party. You are not to refer to her on the internet. You are not to communicate with her using any electronic device. Am I clear on that? You are not to go to any residences or employment of Paige Shiver. There is to be no assaultive, threatening or intimidating behavior. There’s to be no possession of any weapons, firearms, ammunition, or anything fashioned to be a weapon. I’ll schedule a review hearing … October 13, 2027, 9 a.m.”

Ex Michigan Football HC Sherrone Moore was given 18 months of probation for alleged home invasion of ex-lover and Wolverines staffer Paige Shiver. He was facing six months in jail. (Screenshots/Instagram)

Simpson then continued the sentencing of Moore based on days in jail credit for the three days he served. Those balances were suspended.

“I will order 180 days in jail, credit for the three days you served, the balance is suspended,” Simpson said. “As to count five the trespassing, I will also place you on 18 months probationary term, 18 months under your prosecutor deferred sentence. You’re to pay $250 fines and costs, that will be taken out of the bond. You’re to comply with all terms as set forth and what I have enunciated in count four and I’ll order 30 days in jail, credit for three days, the balance is suspended.”