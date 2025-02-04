“Happy Birthday To My Pretty Girl”: Shelomi Sanders Moves To Top Of Pilar Sanders’ Sibling Rankings as Shilo, Shedeur Go Ghost On Mom’s 51st

Social media is noticing something very odd going on in Deion Sanders’ family. Or maybe it’s just an oversight, but reportedly Pilar Sanders, Deion’s estranged ex-wife and the mother to future NFL draft picks Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, had a birthday on Jan. 31.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders Didn’t Acknowledge Mom Pilar’s Birthday On Social Media: Why Not?

Oddly there were no “Happy Birthday” posts from any of her sons, who clearly love their mom, as evidenced by her appearance at Colorado Senior Day. To add intrigue to the situation, Shilo and Shedeur were active on social media that day, sharing stories.

Shilo posted about a pair of shoes, Shedeur posted about shoes, a picture of his laptop and a lawn, a video of a fan unboxing his merch, and he shot a photo from his gym — but neither son wrote anything to mom Pilar on her birthday.

We don’t know why there was no post. We also don’t know if the boys spoke to their mom directly, which is very possible. Deion and Pilar had a well-publicized and nasty divorce stained by accusations of abuse that were later not upheld.

Deion doesn’t want to be anywhere near Pilar, as evinced by him refusing to walk with her and the boys on Senior Day. The former couple has also kept their extreme distance when attending daughter Shelomi’s basketball games at Alabama A&M.

RELATED: Cold As Ice: Deion Sanders Stays Clear Of Ex-Wife Pilar At Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders’ College Basketball Game

Shilo is Pilar’s first-born, and he took the breakup the hardest when his parents split. Shilo was very protective of his mom, revealing that he asked Pilar to stay home and not come to his Jackson State Tigers practices so frequently because he didn’t like it when people looked at her. An incident Pilar would later laugh about in a 2022 interview.



Shelomi Sanders was the only child to send mom Pilar Sanders a birthday shoutout on social media. Brothers Shedeur and Shilo were interestingly silent on their mom’s 51st birthday. (Instagram/Pilar Sanders/YouTube)

With both of Pilar’s sons getting ready to be drafted in a few months and begin their NFL careers, their mom will surely share in their joy, and it’s possible too much is being made of them not acknowledging mom on her 51st birthday.

Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders Comes Through On Mom Pilar’s Birthday

Shelomi Sanders has her hands full these days with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs basketball team, her diabetes treatment and recent NIL partnership with superstar Rihanna, the basketball player put in a ton of effort to make Pilar smile.

RELATED: Cold As Ice: Deion Sanders Stays Clear Of Ex-Wife Pilar At Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders’ College Basketball Game

Sanders posted three photos with Pilar on Instagram, the first one features a silly selfie of both, captioned “Happy birthday to my pretty girl @pilarsander,” followed by an “I love you.” The second video clip is of Shelomi slicing a cucumber, while Pilar looks on with doubt concerning her daughter’s skills with a cooking knife. The final photo is a mirror selfie together, which really shows their similar physical appearances.