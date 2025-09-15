‘He’s In For Garbage Time’: Randy Moss Understands Why Shedeur Sanders Would Rather Start For Perennial Losers Than Backup Lamar Jackson

It’s really crazy how Shedeur Sanders can keep getting hated on when he’s not on the field getting crushed and generating very little offense like the quarterbacks who are supposed to be better than him on the 0-2 Cleveland Browns. For a team that has just three winning seasons in 22 years, the Browns spent plenty of time and energy trying to prove to everyone that Shedeur Sanders couldn’t start for them.

Shedeur Sanders Told Baltimore Ravens Don’t Draft Him To Sit Behind Lamar Jackson

Sanders, who won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award in college, was projected to go in the first round at the latest. However, we know he was a victim of blackballing by league owners because of his father, Deion Sanders. Despite being a fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders never had any desire to go to a team where he had to be a backup. Especially to a team such as the Ravens where Lamar Jackson is expected to lead them for another decade healthy. That’s setting yourself up for failure.

.@AdamSchefter reports the Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders, but he didn't want to go a place where "he'd be competing and backing up Lamar Jackson." 😯



The Sunday NFL Countdown crew debates if that was a smart decision

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Ravens planned to select Shedeur Sanders at No. 141 overall in the fifth round, but Sanders preferred not to end up behind Lamar Jackson, prompting Baltimore to take offensive lineman Carson Vinson instead. Cleveland, a team with no semblance of a franchise quarterback, ended up drafting Sanders three picks later at No. 144. Unfathomable draft slide aside, the fact that Shedeur would have a chance to actually start (if everything was on the up and up) was a much more appealing destination.

Cleveland Browns Have Three Winning Season In 22 Years: The Beat Goes On

As everyone can see during Cleveland’s first two games, there’s nothing much worth discussing when it comes to that franchise. The Browns have been outscored 58-33 in those games. Shedeur Sanders is the only thing that moves the needle. Moments before the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens faced off in Baltimore, a new story came out that put Shedeur in the middle of controversy that has nothing to do with his play on the field.

Of course, the Shedeur haters accused him of being an egomaniac and not being humble and grateful because he didn’t want to go get buried behind Lamar JAckson. It seems that people want Shedeur to take L’s that a quarterback with half his talent wouldn’t take. It’s an interesting phenomenon. Some people do have sense when it comes to the matter and can separate personal feelings from reality.

Randy Moss Defends Shedeur Sanders Decision Not To Be Drafted By Ravens & Sit Behind Lamar Jackson

On “Sunday NFL Countdown,” NFL legend Randy Moss was among the first to react to the new development.

“Lamar Jackson is probably going to retire with this organization,” Moss said. “So, if the backup does get in, he’s in for garbage time. So, I can see why Shedeur Sanders made that decision. I want to go compete for a job and get out there and play as a rookie.”

Sanders isn’t playing much for Cleveland either, but there’s plenty of time for that. He entered Week 2 as Cleveland’s third quarterback behind Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel. Flacco didn’t reach the 200 yard passing mark in a 41-17 loss, and Gabriel came in garbage time and threw three passes for 19 yards. Despite Sanders coming to Cleveland with the hope of becoming the starter, Browns reporter Tony Rizzo noted on Thursday how Sanders hasn’t even been running the scout team, with practice-squad veteran Bailey Zappe taking those looks.

Cleveland Browns Still Losing, Still Playing Games With Shedeur Sanders

So it seems Cleveland is wasting time messing around with Sanders as it continues to lose game after game. Sanders’ preseason debut featured efficient production. He went 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 30–10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Most of all, PEOPLE CARED !!!! Right there, he showed enough to be named the team’s starter if he was someone they actually wanted to rise to that position.

I still find it comical that it’s the Cleveland Browns of all teams that is playing around with its quarterback room, trying to blackball and embarrass Sanders. At least that’s what it seems like. We are truly living in a weird time, where a franchise and its fans would rather be perennial doormats and laughing stocks of the league, just to prove a point to a 23-year-old who has done it right and carried programs throughout his football life.

If I’m Shedeur I don’t sweat it. Of course he sees the ineptitude at the signal caller position and badly wants to be out there. He’s a competitor. He knows he can help the team. Well you know the expression, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?” Cleveland Browns continue to be the epitome of it.