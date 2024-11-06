“After The Last Game, Man, Y’all Not Gon’ See Me”: Colorado Buffaloes Star QB Shedeur Sanders Says Registering For Classes Is Useless — “I’m Going To The League”

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is preparing to lead his team into a tough road game at Texas Tech this weekend. The strong-armed gunslinger has guided the Buffaloes to a surprising 6-2 record this season, while also improving his soaring draft stock.

With just four games likely left in his collegiate career, as well as a decision on whether he wants to play in the team’s first bowl game since 2020, Sanders is letting it be known that he’s heading to the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders Is Headed To NFL After Season: No. 1 Overall Pick?

As the team practiced on Monday, Sanders who’s known to be a quite a jokester, didn’t sound like one when he basically said there was no reason for him to register for classes next semester. During practice coaches were stressing to the players that the deadline to get classes chosen for next semester was looming, but don’t tell Sanders, who’s a projected top 10 pick, they could even go in the top five of the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders Quips That He’s Out

“I’m going to the league. At registration?! I know after the last game, man, y’all not gon’ see me.”

While it isn’t a surprise to hear Sanders say that, the way he presented it was pretty funny. Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are the top two quarterback prospects in the draft, and both are likely to go somewhere in the top seven picks.

That’s more than enough reason for Sanders to head to the league and begin his professional career, especially since he awkwardly claims he doesn’t have a trust fund set up by his Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Has Been A Star In College

Ever since his arrival at Jackson State in 2021, Sanders has been good. In two seasons with the Tigers he passed for nearly 7,000 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Sanders transferred to Colorado with his legendary dad in December 2022, and hasn’t slowed down, in fact he’s been just as good if not better, passing for over 5,800 yards and 48 touchdowns in 19 starts.

The most impressive abilities that Sanders possesses may be his accuracy (70 percent completion percentage) and how he protects the football. He’s only thrown 23 interceptions in his entire collegiate career, that’s good enough for a 5:1 touchdown to interception ratio.