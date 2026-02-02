‘Let’s Be Honest More Will Be Watching’: Growing Number Of Fans and Legends Admit That Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Nod Is Great For The NFL

Like it or not, Shedeur Sanders is in the Pro Bowl and he’s receiving the kind of love he didn’t get as he fought through a rookie season filled with obstacles, criticisms and fabrications about the content of his character. During recent Pro Bowl practice Shedeur was spotted soaking in some jewels from Hall of Fame, dual-threat legend Steve Young.

A video of the two generations of NFL excellence interacting with each other went viral, with people sharing it over and over.

“Shedeur Sanders and Steve Young have some fun at the Pro Bowl roughly three decades after the 49ers legend won a Super Bowl with Shedeur’s dad Deion Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders and Steve Young have some fun at the Pro Bowl roughly three decades after the 49ers legend won a Super Bowl with Shedeur’s dad Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/fUKf9ZiwbT — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 2, 2026

Sanders, the 23-year-old lightening-rod rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, earned his spot in the Pro Bowl as a replacement for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who is unavailable due to his team’s Super Bowl berth. With the Pro Bowl Games set for February 3 in San Francisco as part of Super Bowl week festivities, the spotlight on Sanders, on and off the field continues to drive the NFL social media mill as the matchup itself between the Seahawks and Patriots will be uncompelling to half of the country.

Fans, Players, Coaches Vote Shedeur Sanders To Pro Bowl: Deion Sanders Speaks Out

The event, which includes various skills competitions and a flag football game coached by Young and fellow 49ers Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, exists largely as an exhibition these days. Still, the league is clearly leaning into ways to make the game more appealing to their young fan base and the casual fan.

There are those who say Shedeur doesn’t deserve to be in the Pro Bowl. Others say his addition is pure marketing. At least that perspective accounts for his impact as a brand and how much his mere existence is worth to the franchise.

As far as Shedeur’s ability goes. It’s still odd how people have ignored his pedigree and instead used it as an indictment against his character. His father Deion Sanders is a GOAT and despite the backlash, was very excited that his son already accomplished something he didn’t do in his legendary career.

Coach Prime wants people to respect the fact that coaches and players also vote for Pro Bowlers, so that reflects on the respect Shedeur has earned on the field this season.

“My son did something I didn’t do. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year. It’s not just a fan thing,” Deion said.

Powerful: Coach Prime speaks about his son Browns star QB Shedeur Sanders making his first Pro Bowl.



"My son did something I didn't do. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year. It's not just a fan thing."



Deion knows Shedeur is a bona fide superstar. pic.twitter.com/UOzVUj4Ldf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2026

Pedigree: Tom Brady Has Mentored Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders is also the same father who allowed Tom Brady to mentor Shedeur during his college days at Jackson State and Colorado, Shedeur had an NIL deal with Brady Brand. It’s well-documented how Brady was very supportive of Shedeur with hands-on teaching and even had some advice for the flamboyant rookie, who is never afraid to flash his cash.

The seven-time SB winner has also sung Shedeur’s praises as a football player on several occasions.

Steve Young Is Just As Curious About Shedeur As Everyone Else

How much you want to bet that Young couldn’t wait to pick Sheduer’s brain and see what is what. He’s heard the same narratives and watched and covered the same games everyone else has. So he surely has an opinion about the young QB. He also has a solid relationship with his dad Deion and a high personal opinion of his former Super Bowl teammate, so the jovial interaction between the two was definitely great to see.

Shedeur Is Very Popular With NFL’s Young Generation

Per usual, Shedeur’s presence in this Pro Bowl two-hand-touch exhibition is actually the only attraction. So, let’s thank him ahead of time. The kids clearly love him and most of his haters are adult males and masked perpetrators of online fiction.

“The hate only exist online,” captioned one fan above a video of Shedeur getting love from a group of younger fans. More proof that the younger generation is behind him 100 percent. He relates to the future of the league. Not the past.

The hate only exist online 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HVTwfx2KdT — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) February 1, 2026

Fans Starting To Accept The Power Of Shedeur Sanders’ Burgeoning Brand

Some fans are still invested in downplaying Shedeur’s potential as an NFL QB, but less and less are denying the power of his brand and the way he attracts the cameras and incites emotion throughout the sports community and beyond.

“This is a blessing doesn’t matter how @ShedeurSanders gets to the Pro Bowl, it’s not on him but the committee who votes so no heat towards him. But let’s be honest more will be watching and Pro Bowl will get higher ratings and that’s good for the players and the NFL,” one fan said. “Steve Young is legendary. Gave my Niners our last trophy with coach Prime! Amazing to see him with Shedeur and no doubt “grown” will soak up every learning opportunity,” said another. “Lifetime Browns fan, I need him to get us out of Qb HELL..LEGENDARY,” pleaded a third.

After a 5-win season and a soap opera of media attention, the Cleveland Browns will probably be the most discussed team at the Pro Bowl, because everyone is once again invested in what Shedeur Sanders does on the field. Even an exhibition. He’s sure to give them a great show launching the ball downfield.