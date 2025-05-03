‘He’s Really Starting To Grow On Me Already’: Shedeur Sanders Went From Draft Dud To Mayor of Cleveland In Short Order

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders fall from sure-fire first-round pick to fifth-round pick (144th overall) has been dissected in many ways. Despite his fall, the talented signal-caller isn’t letting it affect how he deals with embracing the community in his new home. In fact, Sanders is already turning heads for his approach to a city that it was once believed he didn’t wanna play in.



Sanders has hit the road running on the shores of Lake Erie, with his first stop at John Marshall High School to address the student body. The strong-armed marksman from the pocket even purchased pizza for the entire school as he entrenched himself in the community. Sanders, who’s drawn the ire of many for his brashness and extreme confidence received a ton of praise on social media.

Shedeur Sanders took some time to speak to students at John Marshall High School in Cleveland 🧡



(📸: @Rickonia) pic.twitter.com/tU5oJ6GUsw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2025

Fans Commend Sanders

Sanders appearance went viral, and fans quickly commended his efforts to make himself welcome in a place where he could be the starting quarterback sooner rather than later.

“Best part, never saw a press release asking for coverage. That’s how you do community service,” said Cleveland radio host Daryl Ruiter.

“See, this is what it’s about. You see the smile on the kids’ faces,” a Brawns fan added.

“Bro only been here a day and making an impact in the community,” another Dawg Pound fan added.

“He’s really starting to grow on me already,” a third fan said.

Another fan even chimed with the infamous Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” saying in appreciation of Sanders.

It’s a great move for a city and franchise once again starved for a franchise quarterback following the complete collapse of Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t lived up to any of the hype since singing an inauspicious five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension after being traded to the Browns while facing numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Shedeur Sanders makes history as the first-ever 5th-round pick to have the number one selling jersey among the NFL rookie draft class 👏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/Rz1MF2fSfF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 30, 2025

Sanders Ready For Challenge

Following his Saturday selection, an elated and relieved Sanders told reporters this …

“I know I’m going to fit in perfectly. I feel like first thing getting in is showing respect to the vets. I’m getting ready to work and show the coaches, have them understand I’m ready to work, actually understand the real me. I’m truly thankful for the opportunity for people to actually see the real me and not be able to see stuff that could be true or not.”

Sanders Jersey Doing Numbers

Afrer originally having the top-selling jersey right after the NFL draft, it was announced by Fanatics on Wednesday that Sanders has the best-selling jersey across the company’s network of sites. That includes the NFL Shop and the Cleveland Browns’ official shop.

In all, Sanders has nine different items for purchase, more than any other pick not named Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Not bad for the 144th pick in the draft.