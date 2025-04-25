“They Love To See Black Men Down Fasho’: League Wide Collusion To “Humble” The Sanders Family Will Cost GMs Jobs

By the time Shedeur Sanders enters his third season with whatever team he gets drafted by, most of the 32 general managers who passed on him will no longer be in the NFL or have a job with an NFL team evaluating talent.

So, the son of Deion Sanders may have lost the race and the immediate clout chase, but he still has a huge chance to win the war.

Rumors had been circling about Shedeur Sanders’ plummeting draft stock and unmanned sources trying to publicly annihilate his character. There were rumblings that he would drop down to No. 9 to the Saints or No. 21 to the Steelers.

It was worse than that. Sanders kept his face all smiles as each player was picked in the first round, and his name wasn’t called.

This message from Shedeur Sanders after going undrafted in the 1st round is exactly why he has the resolve, poise and maturity to lead an NFL Franchise. He didn’t hide. He stood tall in the face of adversity and disappointment. This adds to his testimony.



In fact, the New York Giants had a chance to draft the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, at the bargain basement 25th pick,, but instead went with the typical blonde hair project that has all the “measurables” you want in a NY Giants QB.

Of course, Black Giants fans accused the team of doing what it has historically done and ran away from drafting young, Black quarterbacks.

Let’s be honest though. It goes deeper than that because despite all of the negatives and nitpicking that was done to justify embarrassing Deion Sanders’ son on Draft night, end of the day league wide collusion to “humble” the Sanders Family is going to cost a few GMs their jobs.

On top of that, with the exception of losing some money and some pride, nobody’s NFL career starts on the podium on Draft night. Teammate Travis Hunter went second to the Jaguars, who traded up to get the two-way phenom.

Regardless of where Shedeur gets drafted (probably Cleveland with two of the first four picks to start the second round or Raiders) those two players will end up in the same place. On somebody’s NFL field, helping to change the culture of the team.

Social Media Fans Bask In Glory Of Shedeur Sanders Draft Drop

The venom towards the Sanders family, now fueled by a comedy show draft intended to embarrass them, continued online after the draft, as people reveled in Shedeur’s tough night.

“Can’t imagine why anyone would wanna draft these two idiots. I mean look at the chains says it all,” said one outdated fossil overly concerned with the jewelry the Sanders’ were wearing.

“Maturity cost him the first round… the talent is there but personality won’t fit an NFL locker room full of grown men… has to mature Refusing to throw at the combine killed his last little bit of hope for a 1st round pick.”

Everybody is an expert on Shedeur. It’s actually kind of comical.

Of course, there were those fans who defended Shedeur and blasted the draft system

“Lmao… it kind of shows us the things regular avg n been saying. These guys are slaves just very well-paid slaves. They tell them where to go and when and they must beg and tow the line nd watch what they say. If I need to be like that I don’t mind being “broke” lol said one netizen.

“It’s crazy how much hate these guys are getting this early in the Am they love seein blk men down fasho,” said another fan.

Nobody remembers that Lamar Jackson was disrespected in the 2018 Draft, dropping to the last pick in the first round. We see how that worked out. Expect Shedeur, with a chip on his shoulder to actually benefit from his draft night bump in the road

During a depressing day for the Sanders family, always count on Shilo Sanders, who also has hopes of being drafted in the later rounds, to provide comedy relief.

When standing with his brother, and it became evident that Shedeur would not be taken in the first round, Shilo said:

“I don’t even know what they going to do with me”

“If they making him wait, Oh buddy,” Shilo joked.

The two brothers burst out in laughter. One thing dad taught them is how to handle the pressure and both will get a chance to prove their Sanders pedigree in the NFL. After all of the clout chasing and fanfare subsides. It’s back to work as it’s always been for Dieon’s sons.