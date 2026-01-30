‘So Sick Of People Pretending Shedeur Sanders Matters’: First Thing Todd Monken Told Shedeur Sanders Was ‘We Tried To Draft You’ and Fans Were Triggered

Shedeur Sanders didn’t make a public comment when former Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was fired, and Todd Monken was hired. Talking heads debated the ups and downs of the hire and how it would affect Sanders, next season’s projected QB1.

If their initial meeting at the Ravens offices was any indication, this could be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. When the new HC and Shedeur met, it was all smiles between the two.

Shedeur meets new Browns HC Todd Monken 🔥⌚️



Monken reminded him of when the Ravens tried to draft Sanders 👀



(Via @Browns) pic.twitter.com/lBVk7xWyFV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2026

The first thing Monken said to him was…

“Hey we tried to draft your ass last year, for God’s sake!” But we’ll talk about that later,” Monken said.

Shedeur flashed his million dollar smile, and hopefully the rest is history and it’s the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

Love how quickly Todd Monken embraced Shedeur. You can tell he genuinely believes in the kid, and that kind of trust matters. It's going to accelerate his growth. I'm excited to watch their relationship take off.

Todd Monken Wanted To Draft Shedeur Sanders To Join Baltimore Ravens: He Didn’t Want To Back Up Lamar Jackson

Monken didn’t hesitate to let Shedeur know that he was one of the few who didn’t listen to the negative character assasination. Rumor had it that the Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur a couple of picks earlier in the draft, but his team told them not to draft him because he didn’t want to backup Lamar Jackson and wanted to compete for a starting position.

NFL minds throughout the landscape understood Shedeur’s frame of thinking. Others criticized him for being so selective considering he didn’t get taken until the fifth round.

Back in September, Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders, but he didn’t want to go to a place where “he’d be competing and backing up Lamar Jackson.”

.@AdamSchefter reports the Ravens wanted to draft Shedeur Sanders, but he didn't want to go a place where "he'd be competing and backing up Lamar Jackson." 😯



The Sunday NFL Countdown crew debates if that was a smart decision 🧠 pic.twitter.com/SHNd6KzjR1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 14, 2025

Fans React To Todd Monken and Shedeur Sanders First Encounter

Monken’s first words he ever spoke to Deion Sanders as head coach of the Browns sounded almost like an apology for what Shedeur went through last season. He embraced the responsibility and one thing Shedeur won’t have to worry about is his own coach hating on him. That’s a great start for Cleveland, even if Emmanuel Acho doesn’t approve.

The greeting between Sanders and Monken infuriated the Sanders haters who are still recovering from the rookie being named to his first Pro Bowl.

“I am so sick of people pretending that Shedeur Sanders matters,” one fan captioned. He isn’t going to be in this league in five years, much less starting.” “Peopel like you break my heart,” one fan responded. “But Shedeur has never been average. How can he be great,” quipped another netizen. “Seriously weird the amount of animosity some people have towards a 23-year-old who hasn’t done ANYTHING to them,” another fan noted. Todd Monken knows the importance of QB development.



Shedeur is in GREAT HANDS.



pic.twitter.com/PqzBhDZirn — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 29, 2026

This is going to be an interesting offseason in Cleveland and once again, Shedeur Sanders will be the most scrutinized player in the league entering the 2026 season.