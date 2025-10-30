‘They Know Everything, Bro. Crazy’: Shannon Sharpe Doubts NBA Players Will Beat Fed Charges, Ochocino Was Under FBI Surveillance Playing For Bengals

Shannon Sharpe and former NFL player Chad Ochocinco are still shaking the internet and recently made controversial allegations on the recent episode of the “Nightcap” podcast. Sharpe read out a report which mentioned that NBA gambling scandal defendants, Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups’ paychecks would be withheld, kept in an escrow due to the FBI investigation into the alleged gambling scandal. So in addition to not having a job, Billups and Rozier’s familes may be out millions until this situation is resolved.

Sharpe Warns That In His Day NFL Teams Had Personal Life Scouting Reports On Players

Iso Joe was also on the panel as the three former superstar athletes discussed recent developments and how they expected the federal investigation to pan out. Sharpe, who is still in the process of overcoming past legal issues of his own, joked that when feds come knocking down a person’s door, they should still remain civil and welcoming. Sharpe says that the FBI officials are already very familiar with anyone they are questioning or arresting, especially their finances. He knows this, he says, because when he was in the NFL the FBI had information on players’ personal lives, including their financial situation.

Shannon Sharpe said:

“It used to be like I don’t know if it still is but (when a player would hold out for more money, teams were like…) he won’t hold out too much longer. He is in debt. He actually was a month behind on his mortgage payment and he got two kids in private school and I heard him and his wife not getting along. Don’t even worry about it. He’ll be back.” Chad Ochocinco Says It’s Even Worse Now With Social Media, AI and Feds Hawking Celebrities

Chad Ochocinco agreed and says it’s even easier now for anyone to find out background information on players with the advent or AI. So if the average person can acquire a wealth of information on any person, then the feds definitely have all of that information.

“They know all that anyway. They know how much we spend. Hey chat, NFL teams I mean obviously I’m not playing. I’m just saying the players now, especially ones that make the big money, they know how much they got in the bank. They know how much they spending. They know exactly who you hang with. They know where you like to go. They know who what clubs you be at.”

Chad Ochocinco Shares Story Of Being Under Surveillance During Offseason

Ocho shared a creepy story about how his offseason movements were monitored by the Cincinnati Bengals without his knowledge. Ochocinco said that during the offseason, he would be focused on making more money and wouldn’t be in contact with the team. However, Ochocinco says that despite his lack of communication, head coach Marvin Lewis would still call him and give him a rundown of his personal activities. This was, of course, before social media.

Shannon Sharpe added:

“All of them retired FBI agents they got, man,” referring to the eyes that the NFL uses to watch its investments.

What Sharpe found most interesting is that he believes that billion dollar sports leagues who have invested hundreds of millions in players already know everything a player is involved in. But unless it hits the front street, like DeShaun Watson and his addiction to crossing the line during massages, the teams don’t take any action, they just let it play out.

“So, you mean to tell me all these all these worth billions and billions of dollars, they got money tied up in these athletes, they not going to know what y’all doing.”

Chad Ochocinco reiterated:

“They know everything, bro. It’s crazy.” Feds Don’t Miss: Look What Happened To P. Diddy. Martha Stewart and Leona Helmsley

Shannon Sharpe, speaking from experience, said that when the feds want to punish someone, there’s nothing that can stop them from collecting the proper evidence to do it. There are those who feel rap mogul P. Diddy should be walking free right now, rather than his reported 2028 release date, following his trial. It fell short of the horrors and harrowing details that people expected based upon what he was being charged with.

Sharpe also mentioned entrepreneur and domestic lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart, who was jailed for insider trading, even though her stock later became more valuable. Also, hotel tycoon Leona Helmsley once declared, “only the little people pay taxes,” words that sparked a scandal during her trial for federal tax evasion and other charges in 1989. She was convicted of federal income tax evasion and after losing her appeal, began her eighteen-month prison term in 1992. Sharpe’s point was, no matter how rich someone is, the government will still lock them up if there’s a benefit to doing it.

Iso Joe Says NBA Players Involved In Mafia Gambling Scandal Deserve Jail Time

Joe Johnson feels for his fellow NBA brothers but believes that if what they are accused of is true, then they all must pay the piper.