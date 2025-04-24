‘I Want a Sinner; That’s What I’m Looking For’: Old Shannon Sharpe Podcast Clips Hit Different On Social Media In Aftermath Of Accusations

As the walls close in on Shannon Sharpe and social media takes control of the narrative surrounding accusations made by 20-year-old OnlyFans model Gabbi Zuniga, and his colleagues throughout the entertainment landscape begin to separate themselves from the nasty drama, statements made by Sharp in the past are beginning to surface.



Shannon Sharpe’s civil suit and the accusations involved has social media examining his past comments on his various podcasts more carefully. (Getty Images/Screenshot @sheiskarli)

Aside from his Disney/ESPN gig, Sharpe has risen to mega-celebrity status through his juicy and often salacious interviews with various celebrities. Sharpe’s sexuality became a running theme on social media and on his “Nightcap With Unc and Ocho” podcast where they discuss everything from relationships to celebrity women they would want to “stretch out” like Megan Thee Stallion.

Shannon Sharpe apologized to Megan Thee Stallion over his “I'll have her stretched out like a quarter to 3” commentpic.twitter.com/0HOotcSIA0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 2, 2024

Social Media Pulls Up Old Shannon Sharpe Clips: “I’d Have Her Stretched Out Like Quarter To Three.”

Some could say, “We saw this coming.”

Back in 2023, Unc was wilding nightly and the Katt Williams interview had elevated him into another stratosphere with over 60M views on YouTube. Fans are not letting those clips die and they are now being scrutinized for more than its entertainment purposes in light of this recent $50M bombshell civil suit against the NFL Hall of Famer.

End of an era! ESPN sources claim Shannon Sharpe will never return and is possibly already banned from the network. After at least 3 women since 2010 accusing him of sexual misconduct. 😳



After hearing the recordings leaked of Shannon threatening to choke a 19 year old Onlyfans… pic.twitter.com/O0SDWTek66 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 24, 2025

Ochocinco was trying to play matchmaker and get the 56-year-old Sharpe, who has never been married, to settle down. Ocho brought up Megan Thee “Stallion’s” name.

Sharpe said, “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” then added, “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously; I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Yikes.

Shannon Sharpe Admits That He Likes Sinners, Not Good Women

The conversation continued in a series of shows where Ochocinco suggested another entertainer, comedian, and actress, Yvonne Orji, who is a devout Christian. Sharpe took the time to differentiate between his faith and his demon-time desires in turning Ochocinco down about Orji.

“I’m looking for a sinner; send me Miss Nasty B. I don’t wanna nobody walking the straight and narrow. Nah, I want a sinner; that’s what I’m looking for.” “Give me Miss Nasty B; I’ll have the Bible right there by my bed. ‘Lord, forgive me for what I’m about to do,'” he said about an adult entertainer who made overtures towards Sharpe online. “Can she work her hips?” Sharpe said when Ochocinco reminded him that Orji is a successful entertainer, and they could be on a jet together having Bible study. “I make enough money for the both of us,” Sharpe said, still unimpressed. In another last exchange with Ochocinco, Sharpe eluded to a sexcapades he had with an OF model. “You know who Sky Bri is Ocho?’ Sharpe is seen asking on their ‘Nightcap’ YouTube podcast. The name Sharpe mentioned belongs to an OnlyFans model. However, she is not the same person accusing Sharpe in a $50M lawsuit. ‘Who is that?’ Johnson asked Sharpe and retired NBA gunner Gilbert Arenas, a former co-host who is no longer with the show. ‘She might be famous for some vertical activity that she good at,’ Sharpe said. ‘Oh, she a hooper? Who she play for?’ Johnson asked. Shannon Sharpe: When Real Life Clashes With Entertainment

At the time, it was cringy but entertaining to most listening. Some believed it was Unc being over the top to dispel rumors that he was into men. Now people are wondering how deep the rabbit hole goes for Sharpe. Even if he is the victim of a shakedown as he said on his vehement video defense against Zuniga’s accusations, the recorded conversations have already been leaked, are clearly edited, but still make Sharpe appear aggressive and possibly abusive.

Expect anything Sharpe ever said that might be risqué or out of bounds in non-podcast settings to be used to paint a narrative, while more details emerge.